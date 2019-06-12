Innovative Medical Imaging Provider, IMS, Engages with Envision Healthcare to Support Radiologists' Continuing Medical Education

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Solutions ("IMS") and Envision Healthcare have signed an agreement to perform extensive pre-employment and ongoing testing for Envision's radiology and tele-radiology physicians using IMS Learn™. The FDA-cleared imaging technology enables physicians to engage in interactive, web-based assessments on any device using full fidelity DICOM images.

"The IMS Learn™ platform enhances our ability to work with our more than 1,000 radiology clinicians to assess their skills and provide them with the appropriate continuing medical education. In doing so, we'll be able to retain and attract highly skilled clinicians who share our dedication to advancing the delivery of care," said Glenn Kaplan, Vice President of Radiology Strategy at Envision Healthcare.

Envision Healthcare is a leading national provider of radiology services, including diagnostic, interventional and tele-radiology, for hospitals, imaging centers, and physician group practices. Its radiology teams interpret more than 10 million studies a year. Through a commitment to providing evidence-based care, Envision's clinicians are constantly evaluating best practices and developing innovative solutions to help improve diagnostic accuracy and consistency as well as care quality.

"In our experience, hospital administrators and physicians are laser-focused on using technology that allows them to provide the right diagnoses for their patients. IMS Learn™ enables companies like Envision Healthcare to deliver exceptional training and continuing education programs to their radiologists," said IMS Chief Technology Officer, Vittorio Accomazzi.

IMS is committed to ensuring exceptional care is being delivered to patients by well-trained radiologists across the country. This year, the organization has partnered with industry leaders like the American Society of Emergency Radiology and the American College of Radiology who have adopted IMS' technology to provide testing and training for radiologists because the images are realistic, easily accessible, and hundreds of physicians can use the platform at the same time.

About International Medical Solutions ("IMS")

International Medical Solutions ("IMS") designs and implements custom, scalable, medical imaging solutions for multi-national modality OEMs, EMR companies, and cloud-based radiology organizations. Founded in 2012, IMS' innovation team has more than 90 years of collective experience developing secure, low bandwidth, image distribution platforms with deep learning and artificial intelligence, providing its partners and customers with the latest imaging solutions in the marketplace.

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading provider of physician-led services and post-acute care and ambulatory surgery services. The Company through its subsidiaries and affiliates delivers physician services, primarily in the areas of emergency department and hospitalist services, anesthesiology services, radiology/tele-radiology services, and children's services to more than 1,800 clinical departments in healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Post-acute care is delivered through an array of clinical professionals and integrated technologies that, when combined, contribute to efficient and effective population health management strategies. As a market leader in ambulatory surgical care, the Company owns and operates 262 surgery centers and one surgical hospital in 35 states and the District of Columbia, with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. In total, the Company offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale, creating value for health systems, payors, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.evhc.net.

