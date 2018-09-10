Innovative, New Pain Clinics Directly Address Opioid Crisis

Nura's multi-disciplinary approach to chronic pain combines medical treatments, physical therapy and psychological counseling. This comprehensive model gives patients the convenience and effectiveness of a holistic approach to chronic pain coordinated under one roof.

"Chronic pain impacts not just a patient's body but their entire quality of life," Dr. Schultz explains. "Therefore, truly effective pain management needs to treat the patient from a holistic perspective, and that's exactly what Nura is designed to do."

Nura specializes in precision pain management. Nura's physicians first pinpoint the physical pain generator using advanced diagnostics, then precisely target the source with a combination of more than 20 different therapies. By dialing up precision medical therapies to treat pain, Nura aims to dramatically dial down patients' dependence on opioids for relief.

In the past, opioids were the default therapy for complex, chronic pain, but are now considered the fastest growing health epidemic in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than three out of five drug overdose deaths involve an opioid. In 2016, of the 63,632 deaths due to drug overdose more than 17,000 were due specifically to prescription opioids.

One of the ways Nura physicians avoid the adverse effects of opioids is through the use of implantable pain pumps which administer small, precise amounts of medication mixtures directly to the spinal pain receptors keeping the brain free from drug effects while providing powerful, targeted pain relief. In addition, spinal opioids are far more efficient and require far smaller doses to be effective – 1/100th of the oral dose.

Dr. Schultz and the Nura Implant Team, are one of the leading implant groups for neurostimulation devices and precision pain pumps in the world.

Dr. Schultz is a board-certified anesthesiologist with additional board-certification in pain medicine from the American Board of Anesthesiology, the American Board of Interventional Pain Physicians and the American Board of Pain Medicine. He has been a full-time interventional pain specialist since 1995. He is past president of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) and has taught physician courses in the field of interventional pain management for the past 25 years as an instructor and course director for ASIPP, International Spinal Injection Society (SIS), Medtronic and Abbott. He is a prolific author of clinical articles and book chapters, a frequent speaker at national meetings and a principal investigator in pain research.

The introduction of Nura signals the launch of Dr. Schultz's expanded vision for the treatment of chronic pain as well a potent alternative to dependence on opioids as the primary source of relief for those suffering from chronic pain.

Nura has locations in Edina and Maple Grove, Minn. For more information about conditions, treatments or to schedule an appointment or physician referral, please visit at www.NuraClinics.com or call 763.537.6000.

