Innovative Preemie Skincare Line, BEB Organic, Launches First Collection and E-Commerce

Kicking off Prematurity Awareness Month, consumers will now have easy access to a top-performing product line, which has long-served preemie families and healthcare professionals exclusively in NICUs in top hospitals across America. The website also serves as a resource for information, tips, tricks and learnings to support healthy skin and mindful touch.

"I've been working with preemies since I was 19-years old and have a deep understanding on the impact that touch has on them and their delicate skin," says BEB Organic founder, Kim Walls. "BEB Organic has been a passion project of mine and I'm thrilled that it has become a vehicle for treating the special needs of preemies, educating families about the opportunity to connect through mindful touch. We also created our Ambassadors of Touch program to provide families with financial support to stay with their babies in the NICU."

The BEB Organic line is comprised of a complete ritual for treating preemie challenges like baby acne, scars, dehydration and heat loss. The full product offering, ideal for any sensitive skin, includes Healing Gel, Diaper Balm, Bubbly Wash, Nourishing Oil and Silky Cream using key ingredients like rose and probiotics throughout, which are proven to help balance pH levels of skin, treat inflammation and more.

BEB Organic Healing Gel - $64.00

Best used for: Preemie Baby Acne, Inflammation & Irritation

Key ingredient sources: arnica, cypress, elderberry, microbiota, myrrh

FDA registered to safely treat sensitive & premature baby skin problems like baby acne, inflamed, bothered skin.

BEB Organic Bubbly Wash - $72.00

Best used for: Bath Time, Preemie Skincare

Key ingredient sources: aloe vera, emollient-coconut, maidenhair, marigold, orange

Specialized skincare for, NICU, premature babies & extra sensitive skin.

BEB Organic Nourishing Oil - $52.00

Best used for: Touch, Massage, Preemies

Key ingredient sources: cranberry, emollient-coconut, rosehip, sunflower

Nurtures premature and extra sensitive skin with nutrient rich concentrates to support the health and recovery of a magical touch.

BEB Organic Silky Cream - $68.00

Best used for: Dry Skin Commonly Seen on NICU and Premature babies

Key ingredient sources: avocado, cucumber, flax, green tea, rosehip

Restores & maintains healthy skin tone with specialized care for premature baby's dry, flaky skin.

BEB Organic Diaper Balm - $42.00

Best used for: Rash Cream for Preemies, NICU

Key ingredient sources: geranium, green tea, marigold, occlusive-coconut, sweet potato

Healing protection that's specialized for extra sensitive & premature baby skin, solving rash & chafed skin problems.

In addition to BEB Organic individual products, the brand will offer gift bundles for new families, including the Weekender Set, Mighty Fighter Set, We've Got This Set and Rising Star Set which all cater to varying skincare needs, and make the perfect gift for any family, but especially those in need of a NICU care package.

BEB Organic offers free shipping and returns on all orders within the US. For more information on the brand, please visit www.beborganic.com.

ABOUT BEB ORGANIC

Over twenty years ago, while working with preemies, BEB Organic founder and longtime product formulator and skincare professional, Kim Walls, discovered a need amongst parents and NICU nurses for a line that delivered the healing power of touch needed for babies with especially sensitive skin. After Walls' extensive research and studies in touch therapy, the idea for BEB Organic came to life: to be a health-filled skincare brand that would serve preemie families by providing education to both parents and healthcare professionals. The brand has since entered a standing partnership with DandleLion Medical to offer free training to health professionals, as well as in-hospital support and access, to its specialized skincare. BEB Organic is also gearing up to work with Miracle Babies, a non-profit organization that offers financial support to NICU families throughout their hospital stays. With its new consumer endeavor, BEB Organic furthers its mission to share the healing power of touch with not only preemies and their families, but the world.

