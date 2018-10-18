Innovative Snow Removal Tool Will Get Users on the Road Faster

LAKE TAHOE, Nev., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SnoShark, Inc. recently announced the next great invention in snow tools – the SnoShark®. SnoShark is a handheld, non-abrasive snow removal tool that is not only more effective at its job than its predecessors due to its patent-pending design but is also compact and lightweight at just one and a half pounds. SnoShark launched a Kickstarter campaign on October 25, 2018 and has since raised nearly $60,000 (almost 600% funded) with 7 days still remaining in the campaign.

At Perisher Snow Resort in New South Wales, Australia

After three years of development, SnoShark's designers bring a giant leap forward for 'snow-kind'. SnoShark was specifically designed to remove snow from vehicles more efficiently than any other handheld tool on the market, and in a compact package with its scratch resistant pad, improve the daily lives of those living in or traveling to the snow. Based on innovative engineering and design concepts, SnoShark boasts a number of revolutionary features:

Accessibility: A cascading aluminum pole extends to two locking positions, 29 and 37 inches, so users have options depending on their needs.

Safety: A non-abrasive nylon paddle with a clip-on foam sleeve, for added vehicle protection, will not scratch or damage users' vehicles.

Efficiency: SnoShark's patent-pending push/pull motion and angled paddle allow users to move more snow, faster. A handy add-on is SnoShark's user-friendly ice scraper.

Convenience: With its inventive design, SnoShark collapses down to a compact size for easy storage. A high-quality carry bag, made from recycled plastic, is included with every unit.

SnoShark founders Stephen & Lori Wood said, "We are so grateful to the Kickstarter community for supporting our project in such a huge way! The response to SnoShark has been overwhelmingly positive and because of the campaign's success we will be able to guarantee U.S. delivery by December 25, 2018." Don't forget to include SnoShark on your holiday gift list. Visit SnoShark's Kickstarter page to meet and follow the creators, back their project before it's too late, and learn more about the product that will help you get on the road faster.

SnoShark is donating a portion of their proceeds from the online sale of every unit to benefit wounded athletes through a partnership with the High Fives Foundation. The High Fives Foundation supports the dreams of outdoor action sports athletes by raising injury prevention awareness while providing resources and inspiration to those who suffer life-altering injuries.

ABOUT SNOSHARK

With more than a decade of experience in manufacturing, Stephen & Lori Wood founded SnoShark, Inc. in 2018. SnoShark® is a consumer products company focused on providing the most effective and efficient snow removal tools for vehicles.

For more information visit www.snosharkkickstarter.com or www.snoshark.com. Follow @snoshark on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Lori Wood

Email: lori@snoshark.com

Related Images

snoshark-in-action.jpeg

SnoShark in Action

At Perisher Snow Resort in New South Wales, Australia

snoshark.jpeg

SnoShark

Shown from Compact to Extended

snoshark.jpg

SnoShark

snoshark-founders-stephen-lori-wood.jpeg

SnoShark Founders Stephen & Lori Wood

At Perisher Snow Resort in New South Wales, Australia

Related Links

https://snoshark.com/

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/301664261

SOURCE SnoShark, Inc.

Related Links

https://snoshark.com

