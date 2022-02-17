Innovative Solutions expands North American footprint with a fourth office in Austin, Texas

This office follows Innovative's expansion into the Canadian market and emphasizes their rapid growth in North America. Tweet this

This excitement has been met with open arms by the Austin community. Mayor Steve Adler said, "It's affirming when cutting-edge technology firms recognize Austin as a mecca for tech talent. Innovative shares our values, forward-looking culture, and the recognition that it's our people that makes us special. Innovative, welcome home."

This new office follows Innovative's expansion into the Canadian market in the fall of 2021 and emphasizes their rapid growth and expansion in North America. Austin is critical to Innovative's growth strategy as a southern hub to the already thriving Central Territory, based in Chicago. With the opening of the Austin office, Innovative can now place a greater emphasis on serving their South-Central customers with employees in-territory and further supporting AWS's expansion. The culture of this southern city also speaks to the Innovative mantra – "People + Technology, in that order."

"We are thrilled with the continued growth of our Texas team, where the strong Innovative culture meets incredible talent and high energy. The opening of our Austin office will unleash even more opportunities for our people to stay connected and build meaningful relationships," said Chief People Officer, Jaime Eisenhauer. "At our core, Innovative is a place where people come to be challenged and grow to beyond what they thought was ever possible. The potential here is limitless."

About Innovative Solutions

At Innovative, we believe every company will become a technology company, and we're here to help. As a recognized AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, we have a team of cloud experts utilizing leading cloud technologies via our Innovative Cloud Runbook. Businesses of every size work with Innovative to confidently grow in the cloud with well-architected reviews, cloud migrations, managed cloud services, application modernization, cloud cost optimization, cloud security monitoring, and IT consulting. For more information, visit www.innovativesol.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Innovative Solutions