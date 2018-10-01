Innovative Technology Company Utiliz Celebrates $750,000 Customer Savings Milestone

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utiliz, a technology platform offering automatic energy savings, today announced the company has helped customers achieve more than $750,000 in energy savings to-date. The innovative platform provides customers a simple way to save money on their energy supply, tracking the energy market in deregulated states and automatically switching each customer to a cost-effective plan at the end of every term.

Utiliz' total customer savings have more than tripled since the introduction of sister company Viv Network in early 2018. Viv leverages Utiliz technology to power its signature product, AutoPilot. Fueled by Viv's growth-minded executive team and network of dedicated entrepreneurs, Utiliz doubled the number of markets in which it operates over the same period, including recent expansions into Pennsylvania, Illinois and Rhode Island.

"Our mission is to make life better, simpler and more affordable for our customers. This exciting milestone is more than just a number or an accolade – it represents real dollars in our customers' wallets," said Cami Boehme, Chief Executive Officer of Utiliz and Viv Network. "Energy deregulation holds massive potential for customer choice and energy cost savings. However, the reality is often fraught with cumbersome processes and hidden costs. By automating the process of tracking and negotiating rates, Utiliz offers a simple, turnkey solution that helps our customers realize the benefits of greater competition in the market."

In addition to energy cost savings, Viv AutoPilot customers have avoided millions of pounds of harmful carbon emissions through the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs). As a pending B corporation with deep roots in conscious capitalism, the company also voluntarily contributes a minimum of 1% of all revenue toward projects that provide access to energy, water, health, education, sustainability and economic development to make life better for children and families around the world.

"We are more than a for-profit company, we are a for-purpose organization," said Boehme. "We recognize the collective impact of small, thoughtful decisions and we are proud to be one avenue by which our customers can contribute to the greater good. We believe that by doing good, we do well."

Utiliz and AutoPilot offer customers a simple, streamlined platform to benefit from energy choice and ensure they are enrolled on the most affordable plan. Interested individuals can enroll quickly and easily by sending in a copy of their bill. Once enrolled, customers receive monthly updates with plan details and lifetime savings.

For more information, please visit https://www.myutiliz.com or https://www.justviv.com .

ABOUT UTILIZ: Utiliz is a proprietary technology platform and licensed energy broker currently serving customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Utiliz is a proud member of the Path One Group of Companies.

ABOUT VIV: Viv Network, LLC is a Connecticut-based technology company that provides energy and lifestyle products and services that everyone needs and uses everyday—products that make Life Better, as the company's tagline suggests. Providing radical transparency with a customer-centric focus and commitment to social good are core to the company's mission to provide consumers a way of life that is easier, more affordable, and more satisfying. Viv is a proud member of the Path One Group of Companies. Viv's flagship product, AutoPilot, is provided through a partnership with Utiliz.

