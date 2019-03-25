Innovative Technology Used to Remove Tree in East Hampton

"Friday, we used new innovative technology to safely access the tree near the live transmission line," said John O' Connell, vice president, Transmission and Distribution, PSEG Long Island. "We were pleased the village contacted us to help. This tree removal not only helps the village, it protects our equipment and provides a safe environment for nearby homes. PSEG Long Island is committed to providing our customers with excellent reliability and community service."

The ARS robotic truck allows PSEG Long Island to access the right-of-way and safely operate the truck without the human operator being close to energized power lines. The hydraulic boom is remotely operated and allows the operator to cut and grasp the limb being cut with greater control. In less than two minutes an operator can move the grapple saw to the cutting position, make the cut and, with full control, place it at the landing zone for processing. The ability to operate remotely reduces the risk of stepping on and touching potential hazards because operators no longer need to remain near the unit during operation.

"The village thanks PSEG Long Island for their work in East Hampton," said Scott Fithian, East Hampton Village's superintendent of public works.

For photos of the robotic truck at work, click here.

To see a video of the tree removal, click here.

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

