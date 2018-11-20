Innovative Test Developed by Navigator Genomics for Medical Cannabis & Prescription Drugs

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Genomics™ (NGT) is the first company to measure and report your personal genetic metabolism and responses for key cannabinoids utilized in Medical Cannabis (MMJ) simultaneously, with 416 of the most popularly prescribed prescription medications (Rx) taken by the most amount of people. Results include important drug-drug interactions which can reduce or cancel efficacy of MMJ or Rx's, create unwanted side-effects or even adverse reactions. Results help tailor what meds work best for each person.

Navigator Genomics™ tests for your genetic responses to Cannabinoids plus 416 prescription drugs to help match what meds works best for You!

**NGT is seeking media, research, education, & academic collaborators.

How did Navigator Genomics™ start? Company executives were introduced to the evidenced-based science of Pharmacogenomics (PGx) in 2015. PGx test results for the CEO indicated a desperately needed change to the one single medication taken for 12 years (for arthritis). These test results probably saved the CEO's life, or at least his kidneys!

NGT's science teams investigated pharmacogenomic testing for medical cannabis' key cannabinoids & discovered that no such tests existed. For over 3 years, NGT engaged geneticists, medical cannabis researchers & scientists to develop Navigator's innovative simple take-at-home (in 30 seconds) saliva swab test.

PROBLEMS: Every person on earth is genetically different and responds to prescription medications & medical cannabis differently than anyone else due to variations of one's gene's! Most people utilizing medical cannabis also take 5 or more prescriptions (Rx's) ; Potential drug-to-drug interactions can cause loss of efficacy, unwanted side effects, or even create adverse reactions.

SOLUTION: Navigator™ tests your genetic responses to key cannabinoids used in medical cannabis (MMJ), simultaneously testing genetic responses for 416 prescription medications (Rx).

GAIN: Benefits of Navigator™ Test Results

Actionable information for both Medical Cannabis (MMJ) and (Rx) prescription medications

Find right medications and cannabinoids that work best for each person

Personalized cannabinoid responses information

Avoid unwanted side effects & potential adverse reactions (Drug-Drug Interactions)

Saves $ money on Rx costs, co-pays, "Trial and Error" cannabis, & unnecessary doctor visits

Avoid medications that will not work (genetically) for you

Avoid medications which inhibit other medications

Navigator provides consumers with 2 distinct choices of PGx tests:

1) Medical Cannabinoids with Rx Medications Full Report:

If you use (or plan on using) Medical Cannabis, the MMJ Full-Test Report , shows your personal responses to MMJ plus 416 Rx drugs, identifying each individual as a Fast, Normal, or Poor metabolizer for each medication and key cannabinoids.

2) Rx-Only Report for Prescription Medications

Not taking medical cannabis? The Rx-Only Test Report details personal genomic responses of the most popularly prescribed Rx medications.

NGT tests priced at $299, are sold direct-to-consumers on NGT's web site:

*Website includes 5 automatic foreign language translations.

NGT's laboratory is CLIA and CAP-accredited. Always share results with healthcare professionals and make your NGT reports part of personal Electronic Medical Records.

