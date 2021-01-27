Innovative Ultrasound System and Scenario Module for Pediatric HAL® S2225 to be Showcased Today at Virtual IMSH 2021

Today's session will provide attendees with an exclusive look at the Ultrasound System and give them valuable insight into the dynamic scenario-based learning experiences now possible with Pediatric HAL, the world's most advanced pediatric patient simulator. Gaumard will demonstrate its Ultrasound System, incorporating Pediatric HAL's eye movements and verbal cues, to show health care professionals a powerful new level of realism in pediatric emergency care training.

"Point-of-care ultrasound is a highly sensitive examination, especially with a pediatric trauma patient. Until now, clinicians have not had immersive scenario-based training to hone their ultrasound skills in a variety of clinically accurate scenarios. When paired with the anatomical and physiological fidelity of Pediatric HAL, the Gaumard Ultrasound system and scenario module offers the most true-to-life simulated clinical experience available today," said John Eggert, executive vice president of Gaumard Scientific Company. "The Gaumard Ultrasound system will enable learners to practice an extensive range of scenarios that one might never ordinarily encounter in training. Gaumard is focused on delivering the most comprehensive training solutions to meet the needs of health care educators and professionals, and we will continue to innovate to meet the needs of the health care community."

Interested parties can register to attend the live Learning Labs on the IMSH website. Early registration for the IMSH Learning Labs is available for IMSH attendees. SSH members can register for IMSH free of charge.

About Gaumard Scientific

Gaumard Scientific Co. is recognized by health care educators and students worldwide for its commitment to innovation with the development of the most advanced patient simulation technology. For more than 60 years, Gaumard has designed and manufactured simulators at its global headquarters in Miami and marketed them directly in the U.S. as well as through more than 200 distributors in 70 countries. Gaumard's customer base includes militaries, emergency medical services, major teaching hospitals, and nursing schools.

Gaumard's product launch timeline reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation. In 2000, Gaumard launched the revolutionary family of NOELLE® maternal and neonatal care simulators that changed the way training is conducted. In 2004, Gaumard pioneered the use of fully tetherless technology with the introduction of the HAL® family of simulators. In 2014, the company introduced VICTORIA®, its most advanced maternal and neonatal care simulator as part of the NOELLE family. In 2017, Gaumard introduced Super Tory®, the first newborn simulator developed to meet the challenges of neonatal care specialists training in real environments. In 2018, Pediatric HAL® launched, becoming the world's most advanced pediatric patient simulator, and was the first to simulate lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement, and speech.

SOURCE Gaumard Scientific

