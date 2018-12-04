Innovative "Unicorn" Global Travel Services Company Deploys Bright Pattern Contact Center for Omnichannel Customer Engagement

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading global provider of innovative cloud contact center software, announced today that it has been selected by an industry-leading global travel and experiences booking platform to serve as the core of its customer engagement operation. The fast-growing start-up valued at over $1 billion is supported by some of the world's largest investment firms and is poised to revolutionize the way that travelers book hotels, food, travel experiences, and activities. They currently operate throughout Asia and have recently expanded to Europe with plans to enter the United States.

With 16 million monthly website visitors across multiple languages and countries, thousands of emails per day, and plans to double its agents over the next 6 months, the company needed a scalable cloud platform with 100% uptime that was secure and could handle the current volume as well as future volumes as the company continues to grow. And, with the mission to reduce customer effort so that travel can be "all play and no work," the company also needed an omnichannel contact center that could handle traditional and emerging channels across all channels, languages, and over mobile devices.

After evaluating many cloud contact center vendors, the travel services company chose Bright Pattern for its native cloud architecture, global functionality, deep understanding of the Asia Pacific marketplace, omnichannel capabilities, and ability to handle all traditional and emerging channels, like messengers. As the company is embracing a customer base that is also highly mobile, Bright Pattern was selected for its ability to provide "in-app" communication as well—where channels like chat, video, bots, and document sharing can be easily embedded in the app to make it easy for travelers to connect on the go.

The company has deployed Bright Pattern Contact Center for voice, chat, and email with predictive routing based on language, with plans to add mobile channels with customer support in-app and popular social messengers like LINE. In addition, the travel company plans to utilize Bright Pattern AI and bot technology throughout all channels to improve customer experience and empower agents.

The previous contact center solution provider didn't support the company's global needs and only had a few of the languages needed. As a growing international travel services company, it needed a platform that would grow with them, and a flexible partner that could be creative. Bright Pattern uses its internal library of languages to correctly route the travel services company's emails with a 99% accuracy rating.

With Bright Pattern, the travel services company can provide travelers with an easy, seamless way to discover and book popular attractions, rail passes, local tours, food options, and other unique experiences world-wide. The company has experienced outstanding growth and improvements in agent performance and CSAT since switching to Bright Pattern Contact Center.

"We have been excited to work with many disruptive start-ups in addition to large established name brands. This innovative travel services company needed a partner with innovative omnichannel contact center capabilities to support its innovative business across multiple languages and countries, for both channels of today and new emerging messaging channels for people on the go," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "They were looking for a vendor that shared a similar commitment to innovation and ease of use."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the most simple and powerful contact center for midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across traditional channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

