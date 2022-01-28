Innovative Young Female Entrepreneur Launches a Machine-Washable Shag Rug to Ring in the New Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica Dallyn, co-founder of My Magic Carpet found a way to break into the retail market with her machine-washable rug designs. It only seemed natural to bring back shag rug designs, so that's exactly what she did.

Beautiful Machine-Washable Shag Rugs Are Now Available From My Magic Carpet! Monica Dallyn, a young female entrepreneur and the co-founder of My Magic Carpet, has just released her new machine-washable shag rugs in 3 different sizes: 3x5, 5x7 and a round 6x6. Her desire to have the cleanest floors possible for her young son lead her to create her brand of machine-washable rugs. There are up to 200,000 bacteria per square inch living in most rugs. Vacuuming alone is not a solution, so her brand was born. Dallyn's new rug designs can be found at www.BuyMyMagicCarpet.. Shag rugs are back! Monica Dallyn, a young female entrepreneur and co-founder of My Magic Carpet has just released her machine-washable shag rugs in 3 sizes, 3x5, 5x7 and a round 6x6. My Magic Carpet shag rugs are water-proof, stain-resistant and fit easily into any washing machine. There are up to 200,000 bacteria per square inch living in most rugs. Vacuuming and beating them with a broom will do little, if anything, to combat bacteria. Dallyn's stylish washable rugs are the solution!

My Magic Carpet machine-washable rugs have been flying into homes (no pun intended) across America for the past year. Her rug line is solution based and created out of her own need as a mom, to keep her floors as clean as possible for her young son. "There are up to 200,000 bacteria per square inch living in most rugs. Vacuuming and beating them with a broom will do little, if anything, to combat the bacteria," says Dallyn. "This is a major problem for anyone with carpet or rugs, especially busy moms and pet owners. I know, I was there and I wanted to create a solution."

After a successful first year on the market, Monica wanted to offer something new to her customers and realized that hard to clean, high pile shag carpets should be a thing of the past. This led her to create "The Perfect Machine Washable Shag Rug" that she believed would make a huge impact on the market in 2022.

"My rugs are stain resistant, waterproof, child-proof and pet proof. Even red wine can't stain my new white shag rugs!"

Monica's new shag rug comes in 3 different sizes: 3x5, 5x7 and a round 6x6. These rugs can be ordered now at www.BuyMyMagicCarpet.com . You can also find her rugs on all major sites such as Kohls.com, Homedepot.com, Overstock.com, QVC and more.

For more information on Monica Dallyn's machine washable rugs please contact [email protected]

Contact:

C. Woods

3107097822

[email protected]

SOURCE My Magic Carpet