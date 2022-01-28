Innovative Young Female Entrepreneur Launches a Machine-Washable Shag Rug to Ring in the New Year
Jan 28, 2022, 09:36 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica Dallyn, co-founder of My Magic Carpet found a way to break into the retail market with her machine-washable rug designs. It only seemed natural to bring back shag rug designs, so that's exactly what she did.
My Magic Carpet machine-washable rugs have been flying into homes (no pun intended) across America for the past year. Her rug line is solution based and created out of her own need as a mom, to keep her floors as clean as possible for her young son. "There are up to 200,000 bacteria per square inch living in most rugs. Vacuuming and beating them with a broom will do little, if anything, to combat the bacteria," says Dallyn. "This is a major problem for anyone with carpet or rugs, especially busy moms and pet owners. I know, I was there and I wanted to create a solution."
After a successful first year on the market, Monica wanted to offer something new to her customers and realized that hard to clean, high pile shag carpets should be a thing of the past. This led her to create "The Perfect Machine Washable Shag Rug" that she believed would make a huge impact on the market in 2022.
"My rugs are stain resistant, waterproof, child-proof and pet proof. Even red wine can't stain my new white shag rugs!"
Monica's new shag rug comes in 3 different sizes: 3x5, 5x7 and a round 6x6. These rugs can be ordered now at www.BuyMyMagicCarpet.com. You can also find her rugs on all major sites such as Kohls.com, Homedepot.com, Overstock.com, QVC and more.
For more information on Monica Dallyn's machine washable rugs please contact [email protected]
Contact:
C. Woods
3107097822
[email protected]
SOURCE My Magic Carpet
Share this article