Innovator of Remote Control Grapplesaw Crane Lease Model, Justin Hartmann (Canary Tree) Partners With Tree Leads Today

"Until now, our clients had to find additional crews and buy equipment to keep up with the amount of leads we generate for them. Being able to get a remote-control crane and an operator delivered anywhere in the country gives our clients a way to take on an enormous amount of work and complete it in a minimal amount of time. It also enables our clients to get familiar with this cutting-edge equipment and its capabilities." Don first came across Justin's innovative leasing model on Facebook. Justin was surveying tree care professionals' interest and what they'd be willing to spend on this program.

These specialized rigs are quite a considerable investment, usually in excess of half of a million dollars. With the largest fleet of grapplesaw knucklebooms in service worldwide, Canary Tree Service has established itself as the industry leader in disaster relief tree service. As Justin describes, "This is an unparalleled opportunity to get work completed in the safest, most efficient, and most profitable way, with all human risk taken out of the equation. We even offer grapple debris truck rentals with an operator for efficient debris removal."

Since Tree Leads Today has clients across the nation that are backed up for months, these tree companies are often left scrambling to add more crews and equipment to keep pace. As Don explains, "My clients will no longer need to pause marketing now that they can use this revolutionary offering. And they can usually cover the cost for a whole week's rental on the first day. Justin has created the opportunity for any tree company to take advantage of this lucrative investment in superior equipment by offering a simple pricing structure for short-term rentals. "

When Justin was asked why he chose Tree Leads Today over other marketing companies, he replied, "Unlike other marketing companies that take your money and then hope that leads will contact you, Tree Leads Today only charges you for actual leads that contact you directly. I'm also impressed with their diversified approach."

Tree Leads Today is an industry leader, with an expert in every field of marketing including digital marketing, social media, call-to-action websites, content writing, SEO (search engine optimization), and personalized offline marketing.

Justin adds, "All of this coupled with the fact that the company was founded by a long-time tree company owner who knows the tree care business gives them a huge advantage. I can see how Tree Leads Today is able to deliver large volumes of leads that are highly concentrated in their clients' desired territories. I've seen this firsthand through tree companies across the country who I later found out were clients of Tree Leads Today."

Learn more at: https://www.treeleadstoday.com/

See Hartmann's grapplesaw in action in this recent news clip (Source: News4Jax, Jacksonville, Florida): https://youtu.be/VAbxDcYYsnU

