Innovega Announces Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyestrain Management Technology

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovega Inc. announced the development of technology for managing vergence-accommodation conflict that causes discomfort and visual fatigue when using near-eye displays. This conflict, as reported in the Journal of Vision in 2008 , occurs when three-dimensional (3D) depth cues presented by a stereo 3D display, or the real world, stimulate the eyes to focus at distances that are different from the fixed distance at which the static display panel is focused.

"Resolving the vergence-accommodation conflict is known to reduce the time required to identify 3D stimuli, improve stereoacuity with fast frame rates, reduce distortions in perceived depth, and reduce viewer fatigue and discomfort," said Jerome Legerton, Innovega Co-founder, Chief Clinical and Regulatory Officer and technology co-inventor. "We are pleased to reach the stage where we can describe and demonstrate the continuous depth of field of our iOptik® contact lens-enabled wearable display optics."

A description and demonstration of the technology are presented in a white paper now available on Innovega's website. Authors Mark Freeman, PhD, and Jay Marsh, MSME, serve on the Innovega research and development team as Director of Opto-electronics and Photonics and Vice President of Engineering, respectively.

"Innovega sees high value in solving this challenge to visual comfort that has caused other augmented and virtual reality developers to pursue strategies that add significant complexity, bulk, weight and cost," said Steve Willey, Innovega Co-Founder, President and CEO. "Those disadvantages are completely avoided by using Innovega's long depth of focus contact lens optics. Combined with vision correction that's required by more than 60 percent of the population, and panoramic high-resolution experiences from stylish and lightweight eyewear, the eMacula™ system delivers a platform that wearers need or want."

Innovega is developing the world's first human-friendly, panoramic-field-of-view system for augmented reality and virtual reality. Its eMacula™ combination of stylish glasses and iOptik® smart contact lenses provides the user with a discreet, high performance entertainment and information experience that goes beyond any available system.

The company was co-founded by prominent inventor and optometrist Jerome A. Legerton and Stephen Willey, former CEO of augmented reality pioneer MicroVision. Innovega has been funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the National Institutes of Health National Eye Institute and from private investment.

