Innovega Team Members Honored at Global Specialty Lens Symposium

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Awards for achievement in the contact lens field were presented recently to three team members of Innovega, a company engaged in developing stylish, lightweight, wearable display technology with a panoramic field of view for virtual and augmented reality. The individuals were honored during the Global Specialty Lens Symposium (GSLS), a contact lens conference attended by delegates from more than 35 countries.

Dr. Joe Barr, a member of Innovega's Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board, received the GSLS Award of Excellence. Dr. Barr is an Emeritus Professor at The Ohio State University College of Optometry, where his distinguished 24-year career included tenures as Associate Dean and Chief of the Contact Lens Clinical Service. He is a former Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Bausch + Lomb. Dr. Barr served for 20 years as Editor of the professional journal Contact Lens Spectrum, host publication of the GSLS meeting, and was founding Editor of Contact Lenses Today, the first e-newsletter in the eyecare field.

Dr. Jerry Legerton, Innovega Co-founder and Chief Clinical and Regulatory Officer, received the Contact Lens Manufacturers Association (CLMA) Trailblazers Award "for outstanding achievement in product development to the enhancement of the contact lens industry." Dr. Legerton is an inventor on 57 issued U.S. patents for contact lenses, refractive surgery and diagnostic instruments that are assigned or licensed to industry leaders including Alcon, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, and SynergEyes; and to start-up companies Innovega, Myolite, VICOH and Preventive Ophthalmics. He is a Co-founder of SynergEyes, the world's leading manufacturer of hybrid contact lenses, and is co-inventor of Paragon CRT, the global leader in corneal refractive therapy contact lenses that are now used for regulating the progression of nearsightedness.

Ron Walker, Innovega Director of Communications, received the CLMA Industry Enhancement Award "for unselfish dedication to the CLMA and the contact lens industry." His achievements include co-founding Contact Lens Spectrum and Contact Lenses Today, and co-founding AllAboutVision.com, the leading source of online patient education about eye health and vision correction. He also launched the CLMA's first patient education website in 1998 and assists the GP Lens Institute with online professional education.

"Innovega is extremely fortunate to have Dr. Barr, Dr. Legerton and Ron Walker contributing to the success of our novel contact lens-enabled wearable display technology and its commercialization," said Steve Willey, Innovega Co-founder, President and CEO. "We look forward to our continued successes for shareholders with the benefit of the proven leadership and achievements of these contact lens industry veterans."

About Innovega

Innovega Inc., headquartered in Bellevue with development facilities in San Diego, is developing stylish, lightweight, wearable displays that feature a high-resolution, panoramic-field-of-view system for medical, consumer, and industrial application. The Company is licensing its technology into the $74 billion global vision care market with a focus on image enhancement for the visually impaired. Its transformative patented platform, eMacula®, includes eyewear and iOptik® high-resolution smart contact lenses that work together to deliver broad application in medicine, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR). The Company has been supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), National Eye Institute (NEI) of National Institutes of Health (NIH), and National Science Foundation (NSF) and has received investments from strategic partners. The iOptik contact lens is in the FDA De Novo process Phase II clinical trials in progress. The Company is also pursuing FDA 510(k) clearance for its lens material.

