Innovega Welcomes Intellectual Property and Augmented Reality Expert to Board of Advisors

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovega Inc. announced the appointment of Casey Tegreene as a Strategic and Technical Advisor to the company. Casey has decades of experience inventing, developing, protecting and commercializing a wide range of advanced technologies. Casey will assist Innovega in transitioning and implementing its planned commercialization and go-to-market strategy.

Casey is one of four Americans to have more patents than Thomas Edison. After stints as a research engineer, corporate attorney and intellectual property attorney, Casey became Chief Technology Officer of MicroVision and co-founder of Lumera, each public companies. He later led the Invention Science Fund at Intellectual Ventures, which launched over a dozen companies and raised over $500 million in investment capital. Casey also co-founded the Global Good Fund, the Deep Science Fund and the Metamaterials Commercialization Center.

"As members of the leadership at MicroVision, Casey and I had the opportunity to collaborate once before and delivered great value for shareholders," said Steve Willey, Innovega's President and CEO. "His skills and depth of experience complement Innovega's world-class advisory board and his raw passion for innovation and for delivery of new products will accelerate our plans."

Casey's deep expertise in optical systems, augmented reality and medical optics fits well with Innovega's unique technology for improving vision and for making elegant near-eye displays possible. His long history of identifying promising technologies, securing their rights, and helping them mature to commercial success aligns well with Innovega's rapidly maturing technology as it transitions from proof to commercial adoption.

"I am very excited about how far Innovega has taken its contact lens and near-eye optics to solve such important vision issues and to enable high field of view near-eye optics in a compact, elegant system," noted Casey. "I am committed to help Innovega move quickly toward commercializing this key technology."

In addition to his MSEE from Georgia Tech and BSEE (cum laude) from the University of South Florida, Casey also holds a JD from NYU Law.

Innovega Inc. is developing stylish, lightweight, wearable displays that feature a high-resolution, panoramic-field-of-view system for medical, consumer and industrial application. The Company is licensing its technology into the $74 billion global vision care market with a focus on image enhancement for the visually impaired. Its transformative patented platform, eMacula®, combines eyewear with iOptik® high-resolution smart contact lenses to deliver broad application in medicine, augmented reality and virtual reality. The Company has been supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, National Eye Institute of National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation; and has received investments from strategic partners. The iOptik contact lens is in the FDA De Novo process with Phase II clinical trials in progress. The Company is also pursuing FDA 510(k) clearance for its lens material.

