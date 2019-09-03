Innovenn Launches New Human Factors Business Under the Name Improvita and Opens New State of the Art Testing Lab

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovenn, a leader in Digital Therapeutics, has separated its human factors testing business under a new name Improvita which means; To Improve Life. Innovenn will now focus purely on digital health care solutions including digital therapeutics and other software to help diagnose, prognose and manage patient care for those with rare diseases. Improvita will focus on human factors testing, ethnographics, user interface testing and user experience testing for medical devices, software as a medical device and combination drug / medical device products. To support the growing business, Improvita also opened a new state of the art testing lab in Madison, Wisconsin.

Improvita Test Lab

Mary Dixon, founder, president and CEO of Innovenn explains, "Human factors testing plays a critical role in the development and FDA approval process for any new medical device, combination product (drug/device) or software medical devices to confirm the safety and efficacy of artificial intelligence enhanced medical software. Human factors testing is conducted to make sure medical devices and medical software are used and maintained according to FDA guidelines. We work with our clients to anticipate potential issues and make sure they are considered early in the design of the medical device or in training on how the medical device is used and maintained. As a leader in this field, it is important to provide our clients with the most state-of-the-art facility which is why we opened our test lab which includes; seven configurable testing rooms to simulate various environments and audio/video equipment to monitor test sessions anywhere in the world. When combined with our existing capabilities of in-house recruiting, trained human factors moderators and risk management advisors, we are able to deliver a complete human factor, user interface and user experience solution to our clients."

Media Contact:

Jeff Rogers

6410 Enterprise Lane, Suite #230

Madison WI, 53719

608 203 9748

220638@email4pr.com

SOURCE Innovenn