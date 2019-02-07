Innovent Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase I Clinical Trial of an Anti-OX40 Antibody

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality innovative medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase I clinical trial of IBI101, a recombinant fully human anti-tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily member 4 (anti-OX40) monoclonal antibody.

In this Phase I clinical study, the tolerance, safety and primary efficacy of IBI101, either as monotherapy or in combination with Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection), an anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) antibody, will be evaluated. The study comprises two parts, namely a Phase Ia study with IBI101 as monotherapy and a Phase Ib study with IBI101 in combination with Tyvyt®. Patients with advanced solid tumors who have failed standard treatments will be enrolled in the study.

"The Investigational New Drug (IND) application of IBI101, indicated for patients with advanced solid tumors, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on 5 Dec, 2018. The mechanism of IBI101 is different from that of anti-PD-1 antibodies. IBI101 stimulates the OX40 pathway so as to activate effector T cells, thus enhancing the anti-tumor immune reaction," commented Professor XU Ruihua, Director of Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Hospital. "Worldwide clinical research on anti-OX40 antibodies is limited so far. We are looking forward to the study results of IBI101."

"Innovent, a China-based company, was established with an ambition to serve global patient needs. We are dedicated to exploring the most advanced research areas in cancer immunotherapy and providing innovative medicines that improve lives around the world. The initiation of Phase I study of IBI101 and dosing of first patient have again demonstrated our efforts and commitment. We truly anticipate further breakthroughs so that more patients will potentially benefit in the future," said Michael Yu, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

About IBI101

IBI101 is a recombinant fully human anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody developed by Innovent with independent intellectual property rights. Pre-clinical data confirms that IBI101 has a clear mechanism of action that enhances the activation of effector T cells and mediates the clearance of regulatory T cells, thus inhibiting the growth of tumor cells. The IND application of IBI101 was approved by the U.S. FDA on 5 Dec, 2018. Agonistic OX40 candidates are expected to be used in combination with our anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection), and other immunomodulating agents in our R&D pipeline to meet the unmet medical needs of cancer patients. At present, there are no approved monoclonal antibody therapeutics against the same target across the world.

About Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection)

Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) is an innovative drug jointly developed in China by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company. Innovent is currently conducting the clinical studies of sintilimab injection in the United States. Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) is a type of immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1/ PD-1 Ligand-1 (PD-L1) pathway and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells. Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) is the only PD-1 antibody in China branded by both a local biopharmaceutical company and a global pharmaceutical company. Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma (r/r cHL). Currently, more than twenty clinical studies of sintilimab injection, including seven registration studies, are ongoing to evaluate the efficacy of sintilimab injection on other solid tumors.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop and commercialize high quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high quality innovative medicines for the treatment of major diseases such as cancer. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since it was founded, Innovent has developed a fully-integrated platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built up a robust pipeline of 20 innovative assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases. Fourteen have entered into clinical development, four have entered Phase III clinical trials, two monoclonal antibodies have their New Drug Application (NDA) under review and one, Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection), is now approved for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma (r/r cHL).

Innovent has built an international team of advanced talents in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many overseas experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, Hanmi and other international pharmaceutical companies. Innovent strives to work with all relevant parties to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability to ordinary people and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

