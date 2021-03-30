Innovent Announces Parsaclisib (IBI376) was Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the NMPA for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's Nation Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for Parsaclisib (IBI376) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL). IBI376 is a phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor originally discovered by Incyte. Innovent owns the rights to develop and commercialize Parsaclisib in greater China.

NMPA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to new medicines that are intended to treat serious conditions and where clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on a clinically significant endpoint. The BTD designation for Parsaclisib is based on the results observed in an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory FL being conducted in China (CTR2019239). Parsaclisib is currently in Phase 2 pivotal trials for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory follicular or with marginal zone lymphoma.

In clinical studies, Parsaclisib has demonstrated potent and rapid anti-lymphoma activity with promising safety, efficacy, and persistence. Preliminary clinical results of the CITADEL-203 study in relapsed or refractory FL presented at the 62st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) held in 2020 highlighted the safety profile, efficacy, and the durability of response of Parsaclisib (Abstract 2935). Study results showed that in the dosing group (N=95), Parsaclisib monotherapy achieved an objective response rate of 75%, with median PFS of 15.8 months in relapsed or refractory FL patients.

Dr. Hui ZHOU, Vice President of Medical Science and Strategy Oncology of Innovent, stated: "The breakthrough therapy designation from NMPA indicated that Parsaclisib possesses great potential in treating relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and we are hopeful that this product can help benefit more patients in the future."

About Parsaclisib (IBI376)

Parsaclisib is an investigational novel oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) isoforms. PI3Kδ is an important anticancer target implicated in malignant B-cell growth, survival and proliferation which has demonstrated potency and selectivity in preclinical studies and has potential therapeutic utility in the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies such as lymphoma. Parsaclisib is currently under evaluation as a monotherapy in several ongoing Phase 2 trials as treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphomas (follicular, marginal zone and mantle cell); and autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Pivotal trials of Parsaclisib in combination with ruxolitinib for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis are also underway; and there are plans to initiate a trial to evaluate Parsaclisib in combination with tafasitamab for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

In December 2018, Innovent and Incyte entered into a strategic collaboration for three clinical-stage product candidates discovered and developed by Incyte, including Parsaclisib (PI3Kδ inhibitor). Under the terms of the agreement, Innovent has received the rights to develop and commercialize Parsaclisib and two other assets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

About Follicular Lymphoma

Follicular lymphoma (FL) is a B-cell cancer that originates from the uncontrolled division of specific types of B-cells known as centrocytes and centroblasts. Although it is classified as indolent lymphoma, and the current immunochemotherapy has achieved good efficacy, it still often relapses following by aggressive diseases, which may lead to death within 1 to 2 years. There is an unmet medical need for treatment options for recurrent or refractory follicular lymphoma.

About Breakthrough Therapy Designation

In recent years, in order to encourage innovation to address unmet clinical needs, China has established a rapid drug review and approval pathway. A Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) is intended to facilitate and expedite development and review of an investigational drug to treat serious disease or condition when preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug has demonstrated substantial improvement over current therapies. The BTD will not only qualify a drug candidate to receive status for rapid review by the CDE, but also allow the sponsor to obtain timely advice and communications from the CDE to accelerate the approval and launch in order to address the unmet clinical needs of patients at an accelerated pace.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 23 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune diseases and other major therapeutic areas, with 4 products - TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection) and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) - officially approved for marketing in China, five assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and additional 14 molecules in clinical trials. TYVYT® was included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) in 2019 as the historically first PD-1 inhibitor entering in NRDL and the only PD-1 included in the list in that year.

Innovent has built an international team of advanced talents in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many overseas experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with all relevant parties to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability to ordinary people and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

