Innovent's Anti-CD47 Antibody IBI188 Receives IND Approval in China

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics (Innovent), a world-class China-based biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes high quality drugs, today announced that its IND application for IBI188, a fully human anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody (mAb) drug candidate, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA, formerly known as CFDA) for clinical trials. Innovent will launch several clinical trials based on this mAb drug to assess its safety and efficacy for multiple tumor types, including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and ovarian cancer. This is the fourth IND approval the company has received this year, including anti-CTLA-4 mAb, anti-RANKL mAb, anti-OX40 mAb and anti-CD47 mAb.

As one of the key targets in the field of anti-tumor immunotherapy, CD47 is regarded by many experts to have the possibility of becoming the next "star" in the field of immuno-oncology following the ground-breaking success of PD1 / PD-L1 antibodies. The IND approval signals that Innovent's discovery and development on CD47 has advanced IBI188 as a leading player for this target to enter into clinical development stage.

"Innovent, with a relentless focus on innovation and quality, has developed programs that are advancing into cutting edge drug development frontiers. We hope that through our efforts, we can advance the field of cancer treatment, provide better treatment options to increase patients' survival rate and improve their quality of life," said Michael Yu, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

"Emerging data suggests that CD47 antibody in combination with other treatments, including anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies, could result in higher levels of anti-tumor efficacy. Innovent's current rich pipeline will allow multiple drug combinations with IBI188 creating many opportunities to achieve breakthroughs in cancer treatment to meet more unmet patient needs in the future," said Dr. Kerry Blanchard, Chief Scientific Officer of Innovent.

CD47 is one of the most important targets in the field of immuno-oncology. The development of anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody has recently attracted much attention. Innovent will be among one of a few companies pursuing the development of an anti-CD47 antibody in the early clinical stage.

About IBI188

IBI188 is an anti-CD47 IgG4 monoclonal antibody developed by Innovent with independent intellectual property rights. Both in vitro and in vivo experiments showed that IBI188 can bind to the CD47 antigen on the surface of tumor cells, block the CD47-SIRPα signaling pathway, inhibit the "Don't Eat Me" signal, and promote the phagocytosis of tumor cells by macrophages, thereby exerting an anti-tumor effect. It has stronger receptor blocking ability than similar drugs. Innovent will launch several clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy for multiple tumor types, including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and ovarian cancer.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action", Innovent's mission is to develop and commercialize high quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Since its establishment from 2011, Innovent has developed a fully-integrated platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control), clinical development and commercialization capabilities, and a pipeline of innovative and commercially promising monoclonal antibodies and other biologics in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, and autoimmune and metabolic diseases. Innovent has built up a pipeline of 17 antibody drug candidates, with four core products in late-stage clinical development in China and one that has a New Drug Application (NDA) accepted by the NMPA with priority review status.

Innovent has a highly talented international team, including many expert returnees with experience in high-end biopharmaceutical drug discovery, development, production and commercialization. The company has also entered into various key strategic alliances with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab and other global biopharmaceutical companies. Innovent has raised 580 million USD in private financing from numerous world-renowned VC or PE firms, including Fidelity, Lilly Asia Ventures, Capital Group, Legend Capital, Temasek, Rock Springs Capital, Cormorant Private Healthcare, Hillhouse Capital, China Life, Ally Bridge, Taikang Insurance Group, and State Development & Investment Corporation.

