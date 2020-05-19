Innoveo Launches COVID19 Crisis Response Portal

This portal gives companies the ability to deliver critical resources for customers on demand and be responsive to customer needs. Insurer and agency customers can access critical safety updates and COVID19 information, request policy reviews, claims assistance and business continuity plan updates – improving response times and reducing backlogs now and through back-to-work phases. Those interested in deploying this portal on their company website can learn more at https://www.innoveo.com/covid19/ .

The Innoveo COVID19 Crisis Response Portal provides carrier and agency customers direct access to:

critical information, personal safety, risk mitigation and real time updates

government, Health agencies & Teladoc site links

COVID19 risks and loss information tracking

forms, claim, policy review, assistance, and premium relief requests

business continuity plan updates

Amir Ghaffar, President and CEO, Innoveo, "With this pandemic, now is the time to think of those things that will make your organization unique and purpose-led. That is why Innoveo built this portal - to be responsive to the insurance industry and solve a critical problem. This industry is particularly impacted – across P&C, Life and Health – due to dramatic increases in customer concerns regarding timely claims processing, policy coverages, health, COVID19 and back-to-work concerns. With Innoveo's no code platform, our business analyst team built something meaningful that can impact our customers' customer within a week."

The Innoveo COVID19 Crisis Response Portal can be customized and deployed within 72 hours. It can also be converted to a comprehensive customer response portal post-pandemic.

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a Swiss company founded in 2007. A global technology provider, Innoveo empowers customers to focus on innovation and market growth to accelerate business value while providing the latest technology with the no-code platform Innoveo Skye®, in just weeks, not years.

With rapid global expansion, Innoveo's main offices are in Zurich, London, New York, Hong Kong, Budapest, and Valencia. Innoveo is a trusted provider to many of the world's largest insurance companies, banking, and real estate, across 5 continents, with its Innoveo Skye® platform.

For more information visit: https://www.innoveo.com/covid19/.

