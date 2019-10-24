Innovet Pet Shares How Owners Can Better Support The Foundation Of Their Dogs' Health

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovet Pet is here to help pet owners get a little more in tune with their dog's body, both inside and out. Once an owner understands the common health issues their dog may face, they will also begin to understand the steps they can take to tackle those issues.

Innovet Pet has broken down the 6 most common ailments dogs may face in life to support owners in their quest at being the perfect pet parent. Additional information, as well as an infographic, is compiled in this blog article.

Skin & Coat - A brittle coat is often the first sign of allergies or a nutrient deficiency and dry skin makes dogs susceptible to hot spots and infections.

Mobility - Nearly all dogs will develop mobility issues at some point, as it is a part of the aging process. However, dogs can experience mobility issues as a result of weight gain or an inactive lifestyle, in turn causing inflammation and daily pain. Such issues can be destructive to a dog's overall health.

Cognition - Research shows 28% of dogs ages 11-12 see cognitive decline, with 68% of dogs over 15 experiencing it. Besides issues such as memory loss and poor response to commands, a dog with cognitive decline is often more anxious, less trusting of others, less active, and prone to injuries due to disorientation.

Immunity - The immune system is the first line of defense against dangerous pathogens and infections. When unsupported, the immune system is often pushed to its limits, resulting in chronic inflammation that is seen as a hallmark in countless diseases.

Heart - Heart disease often goes undetected in dogs, as it is asymptomatic in early stages. That being said, heart disease affects 10% of dogs in the US, and it can severely downgrade a dog's quality of life. While most types of heart disease cannot be prevented, a diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and nutrients have been found to support heart health as a whole.

Digestion - Because dogs love eating things they shouldn't, they put a lot of stress on their digestive system. This often results in annoyances for both owner and dog like vomiting and diarrhea. It also increases the burden on the immune system, allowing bad digestive health to affect nearly all parts of the body, including mental health.

Regarding pet health, Innovet Pet believes the best defense is a good offense, which is why they've developed a Multivitamin, designed for all dogs. Whether they have an active lifestyle, need support with preventative health, or they're struggling with chronic illness, the Multivitamin will be beneficial.

"By combining Hemp, with our specialized probiotic blend, our 6-in-1 Multivitamin Chews regulate health on a cellular level, while also supporting digestion, cognition, and inflammation," says Innovet Pet CEO, David Louvet. "With over 30 research-backed ingredients, we see our Multivitamin as an easy and affordable solution for all dog owners."

The 6-in-1 Multivitamin Chews, along with other specialized chews are now available innovetpet.com. Customers have the ability to mix and match the specialized chews if their pet needs additional support in one of the key areas of their health, such as mobility or digestion.

About Innovet Pet — Innovet Pet ( innovetpet.com ) attributes their success as the number 1 pet CBD company in the world because of their focus on the customer. Innovet Pet is guided by their four principles: quality products at affordable prices, communication with customers through customer service and social media, transparency by providing lab-tested results on the products and website, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Media Contact

Company Name: Innovet Pet

Press: Gio Sy, PR Coordinator / Kacy Johnson, PR + Marketing

Phone:888-269-3154

City, State: Gardena, Ca



www.innovetpet.com

Facebook: @innovetpetproducts

Instagram: @innovetpetproducts

SOURCE Innovet Pet

Related Links

http://www.innovetpet.com

