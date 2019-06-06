Innovet Pet's New 5lb Equine PCR Pellets Gives Customers More Bang for Their Buck

GARDENA, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovet Pet today announced they've expanded their hemp CBD catalog with the new bulk version of their popular Equine Hemp PCR Pellets . This gives customers the option to choose a CBD product that is better suited for treating multiple horses and equine that require larger doses usually due to size.

Further highlighting the advantages, Innovet Pet says they saw this as the perfect opportunity to give back to their loyal customers by charging less per pound. By purchasing the new 5 lb Bucket over the original 1lb Bag, customers will pay 38% less per pound — $28 USD vs. $45 USD respectively.

"There is little doubt that CBD products are the next big thing of holistic health, whether that's CBD for people or horses," says Co-Founder David Louvet. "At Innovet, we plan to be at the front of it all. But like always, we are carefully entering the equine market. It's easy to rush, but we've all too often seen the negative consequences of other companies doing so."

Innovet Pet says they worked with veterinarians and horse trainers for over a year to design a Hemp CBD product that caters to horses' unique needs.

Hemp Equine PCR pellets features:

25 mg full spectrum CBD per tablespoon

Grain-free

Supplemental Omega 3-6-9 fatty acids

50% fiber, 30% carbohydrates, 20% protein, and 0.3% hemp extract

"CBD in the shape and form we commonly consume it is inadequate for horses, and for that matter, other farm animals. With Equine Hemp, we created a CBD product that's personalized to grazing animals like horses. Not only is it rich with CBD, but it also provides bountiful amounts of fiber and omega fatty acids for additional aid and support. This can help fill gaps missing in their diets, and it provides horses with a more complex anti-inflammatory supplement."

Innovet says the overwhelming reception of their first product for equine health has helped solidify themselves in the equine market, but now they are setting their eyes on leading it.

"When we entered the CBD market for cats and dogs, it was our goal to create a high-quality CBD product that drove market prices. We're proud to say we've accomplished that, and now, we challenge ourselves as leaders to lower our prices even further. We're confident we can do the same in the equine market. Customers shouldn't have to struggle to afford the thing that's improving their pet's health."

Customers can find Equine PCR Pellets 5 lb Bag with additional chances to save money at both innovetpet.com and on their shoppers' app.

About Innovet Pet — Innovet Pet ( innovetpet.com ) contributes their success as the number 1 pet CBD company in the world because of their focus on the customer. Innovet Pet is guided by their four principles: most affordable cost without jeopardizing quality, open and direct communication with customers through social media groups, providing 100% transparency and lab-tested results right on the products and website, and offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.

