Innovista Health Solutions Expands Executive Team with Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovista Health Solutions (Innovista) is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Gary Wainer as Chief Medical Officer and President of Innovista's Illinois Market. Dr. Wainer will be responsible for the company's overall clinical direction, as well as service delivery and performance for Innovista's Illinois clients. With a D.O. from Midwestern University, Dr. Wainer is board certified in family practice and addiction medicine. Most recently, Dr. Wainer has served in various medical directorships at Northwestern Medicine and in clinical and executive roles at Chicago Health Systems.

With his knowledge and expertise both clinically and operationally, Dr. Wainer will serve a vital role in Innovista's growth and its mission in helping providers succeed in value-based care. As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wainer will have oversight of Innovista's clinical programs, impacting medical cost and quality of care across value programs including MSSP, Medicare Advantage, Commercial HMO, and other value or risk contracts requiring population health and medical management initiatives. In a recently published textbook chapter, "Case Study 3: Launching Population Health Program in 12-months, Population Health: An implementation guide to improve outcomes and lower costs", and at speaking engagements, Dr. Wainer shares creative solutions to different problems faced by independent physicians. In his role as Illinois Market President, Dr. Wainer will also be responsible for the delivery of key solutions and services, and for the performance of each of Innovista's clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and throughout the State of Illinois.

Dr. Wainer is currently on the teaching faculty at the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Family Medicine Residency program, and is known for his unwavering commitment to high-quality patient care and building bridges among colleagues.

"Many of us here at Innovista have worked with Dr. Wainer in the past, and it's a great opportunity to partner up talented resources again as we continue to expand in the Illinois market, and in others around the country," said Rich Steinle, CEO of Innovista Health Solutions.

Innovista Health Solutions is a population health management organization focused on supporting independent physicians on the pathway to value-based or delegated risk models. With extensive industry experience, population health focused technology, and an innovative approach, Innovista delivers a truly unique, turnkey solution for healthcare providers, partnering organizations and facilities.

