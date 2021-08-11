Innoviz Technologies Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
Aug 11, 2021, 06:00 ET
TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies (Nasdaq: INVZ), a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, today reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Innoviz reaffirms its previously announced long-term guidance, increases its order book potential wins, and provides operational updates on commercial traction, technology leadership and corporate development.
Commercial Traction
- Significant progress and high performance in the company's global business generation strategy with prospects and potential customers, facilitated by its research and development teams.
- Realized continued momentum from the shuttle program design win continued and we aim to increase our volume through additional orders in the near future.
- Won an advanced development project with a European autonomous truck company, which provides for Innoviz to equip the customer's 2021 fleet with Innoviz technology. Innoviz believes it is well-positioned to pursue multi-year contracts after the testing phase is complete.
- Secured four new technical partnerships that expanded the company's presence in Asia:
1. Edom - One of Asia's largest electronics and semiconductor distributors will seek to drive sales and enhance support initiatives for Innoviz's LiDAR solutions in the Greater China region.
2. Whale Dynamic - China based full stack L4 autonomous driving company. Their platform will utilize InnovizOne LIDARs, replacing previous generation Innoviz LiDAR, as its primary sensors with the goal of creating the world's best sensor fusion design.
3. SpringCloud - Korea based B2B Autonomous Mobility as a Service (MaaS) provider, with a platform conducting autonomous driving data analysis and perception validation. SpringCloud will distribute Innoviz products in Korea across multiple sectors.
4. Curium – Singapore based autonomous driving platform provider focused on the calibration and integration of LIDARs and other sensors for autonomous driving that will promote Innoviz LiDAR in the region.
Technology Leadership
- Completed several design cycles and are on the verge of freezing the hardware design for InnovizOne. Innoviz believes it is among the first in the industry to reach this milestone and is seeing strong traction for the product.
- Developed early samples of InnovizOne+, an enhanced version of InnovizOne that features components developed for InnovizTwo extending the range and resolution.
- Completed optical design of InnovizTwo, the company's top-of-the-line LIDAR that uses a single laser and detector, advanced packaging and electronic design at a 70% material cost reduction compared to InnovizOne.
- Surpassed one million object annotations within Innoviz's automotive perception platform, InnovizAPP. The platform is installed in test vehicles in three continents (Asia, Europe and North America) and is accelerating timelines for consumer autonomous vehicle (AV) programs.
Corporate Development
- Increased employee headcount by 29 people in the quarter, bringing the company's total employee headcount to 337 at quarter end. Approximately 70% of the company's talent base consists of the research and development team.
"We are making remarkable progress in global business development in parallel with advancing our technical standards," said Omer Keilaf, CEO & Co-Founder of Innoviz. "I am proud of our research and development teams that are working day and night with our prospects and potential customers on adapting and finetuning the performance, computer vision, safety and comfort features, mechanical and software integrations, as well as quality and design validations of our LiDARs for a variety of use cases."
"We are humbled to have received so much positive feedback from multiple customers and technical partners. Our success is largely attributed to our R&D team as they are the driving force behind these technology advancements. As the world reopens, we are truly looking forward to meeting our customers, prospects, partners and investors in person."
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenues for Q2 2021 were $1.0 million, an increase of 38% compared to Q1 2021. InnovizOne-related revenues in Q2 2021 increased by 29% to $991 thousands, or 98% of revenues, compared to $766 thousands, or 76% of revenues, in Q2 2020. The company continues to see strong demand for its products and expects the positive momentum to continue.
Operating expenses for Q2 2021 were $70.7 million, an increase from $13.5 million in Q2 2020. The $70.7 million of operating expenses included $49.9 million of stock-based compensation as well as $1.8 million of issuance costs. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to $47.2 million attributable to stock-based compensation granted as part of the SPAC business combination, which closed in Q2 2021. Additionally, the company continued to invest heavily in R&D, with R&D expenses totaling $32.1 million, of which $17.6 million was attributable to stock-based compensation, compared to $11.5 million of R&D expenses incurred in Q2 2020, of which $0.5 million was attributable to stock-based compensation.
As of June 30, 2021 the company had $156.4 million in cash and $195.0 million in short-term deposits, compared to $199.1 million in cash and no short-term deposits as of March 31, 2021. The increase in cash was related to the closing of the company's SPAC business combination transaction and will support the company's capital resource needs in the coming years.
Forward-Looking Guidance
Innoviz management remains confident in its previously announced forward-looking order book guidance of $2.4 billion, representing the cumulative projected future sales of hardware and perception software through 2030 based on current estimates of volumes and pricing.
Innoviz currently has 54 prospective customers in the late stages of technical evaluation, RFIs and RFQs. Of these, eight are in the final commercial negotiations or RFQ stage. These eight prospects represent more than $3.2 billion in future potential order book. Innoviz expects some of these projects to materialize into contractual relationships by the middle of 2022.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz is a leading provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads. Innoviz's LiDAR technology can "see" better than a human driver and meets the automotive industry's strict expectations for performance, safety and price. Selected by BMW for its fully autonomous car program, Innoviz's technology will be deployed in its consumer vehicles. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, and others. For more information visit: www.innoviz.tech.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates, customer acquisition, Innoviz's forward-looking order book, Innoviz's projected revenue, Innoviz's future potential order book and other future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 21, 2021 and other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
|
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues
|
$
|
1,011
|
$
|
1,008
|
1,849
|
$
|
1,735
|
Cost of revenues
|
(1,678)
|
(2,078)
|
(3,779)
|
(3,536)
|
Gross loss
|
(667)
|
(1,070)
|
(1,930)
|
(1,801)
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
$
|
11,479
|
$
|
32,088
|
$
|
27,217
|
$
|
48,822
|
Selling and marketing
|
1,200
|
15,629
|
2,698
|
17,181
|
General and administrative
|
836
|
23,006
|
1,664
|
24,427
|
Total operating expenses
|
13,515
|
70,723
|
31,579
|
90,430
|
Operating loss
|
(14,182)
|
(71,793)
|
(33,509)
|
(92,231)
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
462
|
(709)
|
90
|
(907)
|
Loss before taxes on income
|
(13,720)
|
(72,502)
|
(33,419)
|
(93,138)
|
Taxes on income
|
(22)
|
(32)
|
(92)
|
(72)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(13,742)
|
$
|
(72,534)
|
(33,511)
|
$
|
(93,210)
|
Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
|
$
|
(0.73)
|
$
|
(0.58)
|
(1.80)
|
$
|
(1.30)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
|
18,701,229
|
125,188,537
|
18,614,903
|
71,458,394
|
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
49,950
|
$
|
156,418
|
Short term deposits
|
-
|
195,000
|
Restricted deposits
|
8
|
8
|
Trade receivables
|
2,506
|
604
|
Inventories
|
2,164
|
3,664
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
3,287
|
9,771
|
Total current assets
|
57,915
|
365,465
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
Restricted deposits
|
864
|
852
|
Other long-term assets
|
537
|
163
|
Property and equipment, net
|
13,245
|
14,053
|
Total long-term assets
|
14,646
|
15,068
|
Total assets
|
$
|
72,561
|
$
|
380,533
|
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Trade payables
|
$
|
7,751
|
$
|
10,961
|
Advances from customers and deferred revenues
|
1,661
|
1,803
|
Employees and payroll accruals
|
5,528
|
9,690
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
2,854
|
3,941
|
Total current liabilities
|
17,794
|
26,395
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Loan, net of current maturities
|
2,224
|
2,054
|
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues
|
3,473
|
3,473
|
Warrants
|
-
|
8,136
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
5,697
|
13,663
|
Convertible preferred shares
|
272,815
|
-
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT):
|
Ordinary Shares of no-par value
|
*-
|
*-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
7,658
|
665,088
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(231,403)
|
(324,613)
|
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
|
(223,745)
|
340,475
|
Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' equity (deficit)
|
$
|
72,561
|
$
|
380,533
* Represents amount lower than $1
|
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
Three Months Ended June
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(13,742)
|
$
|
(72,534)
|
(33,511)
|
$
|
(93,210)
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,022
|
673
|
1,533
|
1,325
|
Revaluation of Private Warrants
|
-
|
845
|
-
|
845
|
Share-based compensation
|
652
|
49,887
|
1,585
|
51,662
|
Capital gain
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
-
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
(659)
|
(244)
|
(215)
|
(56)
|
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(1,505)
|
(5,283)
|
(734)
|
(5,748)
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivable
|
(1)
|
813
|
423
|
507
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(262)
|
(552)
|
554
|
(1,500)
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
(1,065)
|
6,003
|
(2,460)
|
2,770
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
(2,025)
|
298
|
(1,153)
|
870
|
Increase in employees and payroll accruals
|
466
|
3,430
|
1,005
|
4,162
|
Increase (decrease) in advances from customers and deferred revenues
|
(118)
|
186
|
(61)
|
1,537
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(17,237)
|
(16,478)
|
(33,040)
|
(36,836)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(629)
|
(1,417)
|
(2,206)
|
(2,133)
|
Investment in bank deposits, net
|
35,023
|
(195,000)
|
34,742
|
(195,000)
|
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposits
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
1
|
Net cash provided (used) in investing activities
|
34,394
|
(196,418)
|
32,536
|
(197,132)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Cash received from reverse capitalization, net of Issuance cost
|
-
|
122,728
|
-
|
122,728
|
Issue of Ordinary shares, net of Issuance cost
|
-
|
46,843
|
-
|
217,343
|
Proceeds from exercise of options
|
114
|
448
|
178
|
468
|
Repayment of loan
|
(81)
|
(76)
|
(121)
|
(134)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
33
|
169,943
|
57
|
340,405
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
641
|
297
|
207
|
20
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
17,831
|
(42,656)
|
(240)
|
106,457
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|
55,356
|
199,879
|
73,427
|
50,766
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|
$
|
73,187
|
$
|
157,223
|
73,187
|
$
|
157,223
|
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Supplementary disclosure of cash flows activities:
|
(1) Cash received during the period for:
|
Interest
|
$
|
(79)
|
$
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
$
|
(6)
|
(2) Cash paid during the period for:
|
Interest
|
$
|
22
|
$
|
21
|
45
|
$
|
43
|
Income taxes
|
$
|
19
|
$
|
32
|
89
|
$
|
69
|
(3) Non-cash transactions:
|
Non-marketable securities in consideration for property and equipment
|
$
|
33
|
$
|
-
|
54
|
$
|
-
|
Conversion of preferred shares to ordinary shares
|
-
|
272,815
|
-
|
272,815
|
Issuance of shares from Receipts on Ordinary shares account
|
-
|
170,500
|
-
|
-
|
Issuance cost paid in Equity
|
-
|
47,603
|
-
|
77,309
|
Deferred revenue reclassification
|
1,395
|
1,395
|
Deferred issuance costs
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
26,206
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
(4) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
72,429
|
$
|
156,418
|
72,429
|
$
|
156,418
|
Short-term restricted deposits
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
Restricted deposits
|
750
|
797
|
750
|
797
|
$
|
73,187
|
$
|
157,223
|
73,187
|
$
|
157,223
