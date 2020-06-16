Innowatts Named Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innowatts, a data analytics company that helps utilities and energy retailers from around the world optimize their businesses with energy usage data and AI-enabled predictive analytics, today announced its selection by the World Economic Forum as one of the most promising Technology Pioneers of 2020.

Each year, the Forum honors a limited number of companies as Technology Pioneers as part of its ongoing efforts to amplify vital new perspectives on key global priorities. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community, which includes notable alumni such as Airbnb, Google, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, and Twitter.

Innowatts' selection recognizes its use of best-in-class artificial intelligence technologies to modernize the power grid, optimize energy efficiency efforts, and facilitate decarbonization goals. Innowatts' company mission aligns strongly with one of the World Economic Forum's core platforms : Accelerating the transition to a more sustainable, secure, and affordable energy system.

As a 2020 Tech Pioneer, Innowatts also uses its technology to support COVID-19 responses around the world. During these turbulent times, with employees working from home and businesses shifting gears, energy demand patterns are changing dramatically. Innowatts' AI-based demand forecasting tools help energy providers adapt quickly to short-term shocks, allowing them to operate sustainably and keep costs low for businesses and consumers.

In recognition of Innowatts' achievement, CEO Siddhartha Sachdeva will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. Innowatts will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private-sector leaders to shape the global agenda on key issues.

"We're excited to welcome Innowatts to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Innowatts and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world."

"It's an honor to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum and given the opportunity to contribute to solving key global issues," said Sachdeva. "The energy landscape is changing by the minute. Innowatts looks forward to leveraging our technology expertise and collaborating with both public- and private-sector leaders to find new solutions and work to future-proof our energy ecosystem."

Technology Pioneers are chosen based on selection criteria including innovation, impact, and leadership, as well as the companies' relevance to the World Economic Forum's Platforms . The full list of Technology Pioneers can be viewed here. More information on past winners, information on the Global Innovators Community, and the application link can be found here .

About Innowatts

Innowatts is a data analytics and energy transition leader who uses energy usage data, insights and best-in-class machine learning to help energy retailers and utilities from around the world manage their grids, profitability, customer relationships and sustainability goals in a digitalizing, decarbonizing, and electrifying world. To date, the Innowatts eUtility™ technology platform has leveraged data from more than 34 million meters to help energy providers ensure grid reliability, anticipate trends, secure profitability, and promote sustainability — advancing and creating a more personalized energy experience for their customers. For more information, please visit www.innowatts.com .

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Global Innovators

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

