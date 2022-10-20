Innowatts Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Data-enabled Transformative Approach and Service to Energy Providers and Consumers

Innowatts' Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence energy analytics platform deciphers the ever-increasing data generated across the energy value chain into powerful, actionable insights to optimize carbon and enhance reliability and affordability

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan researched the energy analytics industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Innowatts with the 2022 North America Company of the Year Award. Innowatts' software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform delivers high-quality and real-time actionable intelligence to enable its customers to manage cost, enhance reliability, improve overall profitability, and optimize carbon.

Innowatts integrates data from more than 45 million meters (including, distribution, renewable, storage, and EV assets) along with generation, price, weather, macroeconomic, third-party demographic, and customer tariffs. Innowatts then produces actionable intelligence into energy networks and consumer behavior.

Innowatts allows grid operators and energy retailers to leverage real-time actionable insights to make well-informed data-based decisions and drive superior grid maintenance. The results: Clients report a 40% increase in load forecasting accuracy while others have indicated up to a 20% reduction in carbon footprint. It is this kind of communication, rapport, and direct relationship that allows for energy retailers and utilities that employ Innowatts' platform and market-changing technology to realize a deeper understanding of their customer's behavior which leads to improved customer engagement and positive gross margins.

Rajalingam Chinnasamy, Industry Principal of Energy and Environment at Frost & Sullivan, observed "Innowatts' scalable, configurable, and secure SaaS platform leverages best-in-class AI [artificial intelligence] and machine learning capabilities to help energy providers unlock grid edge opportunities, enhance customer value, and accelerate their energy transition."

"This designation from Frost and Sullivan is important to our team at Innowatts because it's a reflection of the work we've put into making our clients more successful and that's taken everyone buying in and we've done that," said Sid Sachdeva, CEO and Founder of Innowatts. "The beauty of an award like this underscores the Innowatts message that we are determined to navigate this ever-changing Energy Transition, we're committed to promoting sustainability through every resource available and will continue to forecast the grid of the future with increased accuracy to ensure our clients have the best information in the industry."

"Innowatts addresses customers' needs with a strong leadership focus that incorporates customer-centric strategies and exemplifies best practice implementation. The company's AI-enabled SaaS platform supplies high-quality and real-time data-driven insights to help power utilities and energy retailers become truly predictive, proactive, and connected with their end consumers," added Chinnasamy. The company remains a trusted and preferred partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best value in the energy analytics industry. With its strong overall performance, Innowatts earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Company of the Year Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

