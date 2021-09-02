Inns Of Monterey Announce New Adventure Package

Inns of Monterey and Adventures by the Sea are committed stewards of the environment and create experiences without negatively impacting nature. Whether guests paddle, peddle or kayak, they have a rare opportunity to get a closer look at the world-renowned Monterey Bay Marine Sanctuary, see playful marine life up close, experience Monterey's living history and view the area's iconic sights.

Adventures by the Sea, Monterey's premier recreational company, is located on Cannery Row within walking distance of each hotel. Their experts provide professional assistance to ensure riders, paddler boarders and kayakers are properly outfitted for their excursion and are taught safety protocol to make a day on the bay or on the bike trail successful.

Spindrift Inn boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with a traditional, Mediterranean coastal décor. Located at 652 Cannery Row, this romantic hotel has 45 guestrooms and suites with plenty of natural light and serene ambiance. Complimentary continental breakfast is served each day, complimentary wine served each evening and paid valet parking is available. Spindrift's Adventure package for two starts at $389.00 per night, based on space available.

For reservations, call (800) 841-1879. Book online at www.spindriftinn.com.

Monterey Bay Inn is located at 242 Cannery Row, adjacent to San Carlos Beach and is near the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping and Monterey Bay Aquarium. The contemporary-styled 49 guest rooms are eco-friendly with sweeping views of Monterey Bay, abundant natural light, and balconies. A rooftop hot tub overlooks the bay and there is easy access to the beach. Complimentary continental breakfast served daily and paid parking on-site available. Monterey Bay Inn's Adventure Package starts at $354.00, based on space available. For reservations, call (800) 424-6242. Book online at www.montereybayinn.com.

Wave Street Inn's beachy décor is inspired by the area's natural beauty and Cannery Row's fishing heritage. Contemporary art, pops of ocean-blue and starfish orange accents create a sunny, laid-back vibe. Amenities include complimentary welcome snack, paid parking on site and outdoor fire pits. Wave Street Inn's Adventure Package starts at $249.00. Just steps from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wave Street Inn is located at 571 Wave Street. For reservations, call (800) 764-2595. Book online at www.wavestreetinn.com

