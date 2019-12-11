Inoculants Market Study 2019-2025: Expansion of the Livestock Industry in Asia-Pacific & South America Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inoculants Market by Type (Agricultural Inoculants and Silage Inoculants), Microbe (Bacterial and Fungal), Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Forage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report segments the inoculants market based on type, crop type, microbe, and region.

In terms of insights, this report focuses on various levels of analyses-competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles-which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global inoculants market growth in various regions, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The Global Inoculants Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 808 Million in 2019 and is Projected to Account for US$ 1,207 Million by 2025, Recording a CAGR of 6.9%



In South America, countries such as Brazil and Argentina are projected to offer high growth prospects in the coming years, as they are ranked among the largest producers of soybean at a global level, driving the demand for inoculants in the region. Apart from this, the livestock industry is witnessing high growth in the Asia Pacific and South American regions due to the increase in demand for animal-based products, such as eggs, milk, and meat. This has led to a rise in the production and demand for livestock products, and thus, the price of feed grains has also increased. These factors are projected to increase the sales of silage inoculants in the coming years.



The cereal & grains segment in the inoculants market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the inoculants market in 2019. Cereals and grains include wheat, corn, barley, and rice crops. The US is a major wheat-producing country. According to the USDA, wheat ranks as the third majorly produced crop among the US field crops, following corn and soybean. Apart from this, Brazil is the largest producer of corn and is also ranked among the top producers at a global level. According to the US Department of Agriculture's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, the country's corn exports was 35 million MT during 2018-2019, due to which it is the second-largest corn exporter at a global level, after the US.



The silage inoculants segment in the inoculants market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on type, the silage inoculants segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the inoculants market in 2019. The silage inoculants segment accounts for the largest share in the inoculants market. Sales of silage inoculants are on the rise due to the expansion of the livestock industry in emerging countries across regions. Urbanization has increased the sales of animal-based products, such as milk, eggs, and meat. With the rise in prices of feed grains, agricultural inoculants serve as a suitable alternative.



The fungal segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Fungal inoculants help plants to absorb phosphorus and other nutrients for use. Mycorrhizal fungi live in plant roots and are well-known for their ability to provide phosphorus to plants. The demand for fungal microbes is projected to increase in the coming years, with the rise in organic farming practices at a global level.

The South American inoculants market is projected to witness significant growth.



The South American inoculants market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025. Countries such as Brazil and Argentina are the largest country-level markets in the Latin American region. Both these countries are the major producers of soybean. Agricultural inoculants are widely used for soybean crops, and hence, the consumption of inoculants is projected to increase in the next five years. It is one of the largest regions that have an adequate organic agricultural land area, due to which the demand for agricultural inoculants remains high in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Market Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.4 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

2.2.1 Introduction

2.2.2 Demand-Side Analysis

2.2.2.1 Increase in Consumption of Fertilizers

2.2.2.2 The Growth of the Crop Protection Chemical Market in Brazil and Argentina

2.2.2.3 Increasing Demand and Consumption Trends of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potash Nutrients

2.2.3 Ruminants Population & Increase in Demand for Milk & Meat Products

2.2.4 Supply-Side Analysis

2.2.4.1 The Supply-Side Key Variables That Were Considered in the Study of This Market Include the Following:

2.2.4.2 Parent Market Analysis

2.2.4.2.1 Feed Market Growth

2.2.4.2.2 Biofertilizers & Biopesticides

2.2.4.3 Increase in Environmental Concerns

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Inoculants Market

4.2 South America Inoculants Market, By Microbe and Country

4.3 Inoculants Market, By Type

4.4 Inoculants Market, By Crop Type & Region

4.5 Inoculants Market: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Shift in the Trend Toward the Adoption of Organic and Environment-Friendly Farming Practices

5.2.1.2 Environmental Concerns Related to the Usage of Fertilizers and Pesticides

5.2.1.3 Increase in Feed Grain and Compound Feed Prices

5.2.1.4 Expansion of the Livestock Industry, Owing to Increased Demand for Animal-Based Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Awareness Regarding Both Agricultural and Silage Inoculants

5.2.2.2 Shelf Life of Agricultural Inoculants

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Expansion of the Livestock Industry in the Asia Pacific and the South American Regions

5.2.3.2 South America is A Key Producer of Soybean, Making It A Key Revenue Generator for Agricultural Inoculants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Poor Infrastructure

5.2.4.2 Silage Losses Due to Fungi and Mycotoxin

5.3 Connected Market: Plant Growth Regulator

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Plant Growth Regulators Market: Competitive Analysis

5.3.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis

5.4 YC-YCC Shift: Inoculants Market



6 Inoculants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Agricultural Inoculants

6.2.1 Plant-Growth-Promoting Microorganisms

6.2.1.1 Agricultural Inoculants Improve the Quality of Soil, Enhance the Growth of Crops, and Increase the Yield By Improving the Uptake of Nutrients

6.2.2 Biocontrol Agents

6.2.2.1 They Can Suppress A Broad Spectrum of Bacterial, Fungal, and Nematode Diseases

6.2.3 Plant Resistance Stimulants

6.2.3.1 It Reduces Water Consumption, Enhances the Appearance of the Crops, Increases the Yield, and Protects the Plants From Diseases

6.3 Silage Inoculants

6.3.1 Homofermentative

6.3.1.1 Homofermentative Inoculants Help in Faster and Efficient Fermentation That Produces Mostly Lactic Acid

6.3.2 Heteofermentative

6.3.2.1 Heterofermentative Inoculants are Good for Keeping Silage From Heating in Warm Weather



7 Inoculants Market, By Microbe

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bacterial

7.2.1 It Serves as an Alternative to Increase Crop Productivity, Reducing the Use of Fertilizers

7.2.2 Mode of Action

7.2.2.1 Nitrogen Fixation

7.2.2.2 Phosphate Solubilization

7.2.2.3 Sequestering Iron

7.2.2.4 Modulating Phytohormone Levels

7.2.3 Types of Bacterial Sources

7.2.3.1 Rhizobacteria

7.2.3.2 Phosphobacteria

7.2.3.3 Azotobacter

7.2.3.4 Lactobacillus

7.2.3.5 Pediococcus

7.2.3.6 Enterococcus

7.2.3.7 Other Bacterial Sources

7.3 Fungal

7.3.1 Fungal Inoculants Release Enzymes That Help Plants to Break Down Nutrients Into More Easily Utilized Forms

7.3.2 Types of Fungal Sources

7.3.2.1 Mycorrhiza

7.3.2.2 Trichoderma Spp.

7.3.2.3 Other Fungal Sources

7.4 Other Sources

7.4.1 Protozoan Sources Help in Increasing the Intake of Nitrogen By the Plants



8 Inoculants Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cereals & Grains

8.2.1 The Growing Demand for Corn and Wheat has Also Contributed to the Market Growth

8.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.3.1 The Increased Demand for Soybean, Canola, Peas, Beans, Legume Crops is Driving the Market Growth

8.4 Fruits & Vegetables

8.4.1 The Use of Organic Fertilizers for Crop Production has Increased, Which has Resulted in the Growth of the Agricultural Inoculants Market

8.5 Forage

8.5.1 Inoculants are Used to Improve Silage Quality, as They Can Facilitate the Ensiling Process

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Inoculant Usage is Increased in Turf and Ornamental Crops so as to Reduce the Cost of Fertilizers in Garden Or Lawn Maintenance



9 Inoculants Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US is the Largest Market for Inoculants Due to the High Silage Production and Awareness About the Advantages of Inoculants

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increase in Demand for Meat and Dairy Products in the Country has Contributed to the Market Growth in the Country

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Increase in Awareness About the Advantages of Inoculants in Combating Silage Losses and Quality Improvement Offer High Growth Opportunities to Manufacturers

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Demand for Organic Foods Stands as A Key Growth Factor for Agricultural Inoculant Manufacturers

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Demand for Dairy Products, Such as Milk, Expected to Increase the Sale of Silage Inoculants

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Continuous Rise in the Sale of Organic Food Products Expected to Drive the Agricultural Inoculants Market in the Country

9.3.4 Russia

9.3.4.1 Expansion of the Organic Food Market to Hold High Growth Prospects for Agricultural Inoculant Manufacturers

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Ranked Among the Top Ten Markets for Organic Products

9.3.6 Italy

9.3.6.1 Organic Food and Poultry Industries Expected to Create Growth Opportunities for Both Agricultural and Silage Inoculant Manufacturers

9.3.7 Denmark

9.3.7.1 Investments By the Government in Organic Farming to Present Growth Prospects for Agricultural Inoculant Manufacturers

9.3.8 Rest of Europe

9.3.8.1 Increase in Sales of Organic Food Products

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Ranked 4th Largest Organic Consumer Country Enabling High Growth Prospects for Agricultural Inoculant Manufacturers in the Years to Come

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 The Poultry Industry Holds High Growth Prospects for Silage Inoculant Manufacturers in the Coming Years

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Significant Demand for Both Agricultural and Silage Inoculants, Making It is the Fastest-Growing Country in the Region

9.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.4.1 The Dairy Industry in New Zealand and Australia's Largest Organic Farming Land are Expected to Increase Demand for Inoculants in the Country

9.4.5 Indonesia

9.4.5.1 Large Population Base is Expected to Increase Demand for Meat, Boosting Demand for Silage Inoculants in the Country

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4.6.1 Still at A Nascent Stage in Terms of Adoption of Inoculants

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 The Demand for Organic Food Products has Led to an Increase in Organic Farming in the Region

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.2.1 Increase in Demand for Organic Products Fueling Market Growth in the Country

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.3.1 Shift Toward Organic Farming Due to the Increasing Demand From Consumers and Exports Propelling Market Growth

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 Middle East

9.6.1.1 Agriculture Plays an Important Role in the Economies of the Middle Eastern Countries

9.6.2 Africa

9.6.2.1 Companies Such as Agco Corporation (US), Thai Farm (Nigeria), and Karuturi Global Limited (India) Have Invested in Africa in Order to Gain Benefits From the Untapped Market



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Emerging Companies

10.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launches

10.4.2 Expansions

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Agreements & Collaborations



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Corteva

11.2 BASF

11.3 Bayer

11.4 Novozymes

11.5 Verdesian Life Sciences

11.6 Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

11.7 Brettyoung

11.8 Precision Laboratories, LLC

11.9 Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty. Ltd.

11.10 XiteBio Technologies Inc.

11.11 Chr. Hansen

11.12 Lallemand Inc.

11.13 Kemin Industries

11.14 Provita Supplements GmbH

11.15 Cargill

11.16 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

11.17 BIOMIN Holding GmbH

11.18 Terramax, Inc.

11.19 BIO-CAT Microbials

11.20 MBFi



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5wkr7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

