Inolife Sciences Appoints Former Mexican President Vicente Fox to Advisory Board

TORONTO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inolife Sciences ("Inolife"), an emerging medical device company announced today that it has appointed former President of Mexico, Mr. Vicente Fox Quesada to its advisory board. Mr. Fox will be a strategic advisor and brand ambassador furthering the Company's education and brand leadership interests across Latin America.

From 2000 to 2006, Mr. Fox was the 55th President of Mexico. Prior to that, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Coca Cola Latin America. Mr. Fox is the Founder of Centro Fox, a non-profit foundation dedicated to serving communities in Mexico and Latin America.

Mr. Chris Brown, Global Capital Markets stated, "It was clear that the collaboration between Inolife and former President Fox provided the opportunity to greatly advance our shared interests in increasing the level of education and understanding of needleless injections within the Latin American market."

Mr. Vicente Fox Quesada, Legal Representative of Centro Fox, states, "To Centro Fox and myself personally, this represents a great opportunity to accomplish our plan of removing the risk of Needle Stick injuries and cross contamination for Care Giver's as well as reduce anxiety for the patients. Our main driver is to think of patient comfort at the system-level as well as improve home care compliancy. We want to fundamentally change how physicians and patients interact." President Fox goes on to say "We are moving to partner with pharmaceutical companies to enhance their therapeutic applications by using Inolife's current technologies. We also look into the very near future and see the positive impact the nanoparticle-powder injection technology could have on the entire injection market — we can expect partnerships this year and in the years to come.

Mr. Michael Wright, CEO of Inolife stated; "The ever-changing world we live in requires dynamic and diverse knowledge in many areas. As such, our advisory board enables us to react to changing conditions and to plan strategies for change. President Fox has extensive international experience both in the political and corporate arena and as such, constitutes a source of guidance for business development and partnership opportunities. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome Vicente Fox to Inolife."

About Centro Fox

Centro Fox is a Mexican non-profit foundation headed by the former President of Mexico, Mr. Vicente Fox Quesada. Centro Fox is an academic institution, a think tank, with a wide range of activities related to leadership. The mission of Centro Fox is to bring together leaders to create a better world through education and economic change.

About Inolife R&D Inc.

Inolife R&D Inc. is an emerging medical device company focused on commercializing needle-free drug delivery technologies.

