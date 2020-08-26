Inova Diagnostics announces CE for Aptiva®, a digital multi-analyte system

Aptiva addresses many health economic shortcomings in the autoimmune laboratory. Existing systems provide a limited number of analytes that do not reduce the seronegative gap found in many disease states. Beyond the current portfolio of Celiac assays, in the future Aptiva targets seven additional autoimmune disease states and has over 60 analytes in various stages of advanced development. These additional analytes that are in development will help clinicians close the seronegative gap and improve diagnostic confidence.

Aptiva also delivers several economic benefits for the laboratory. The 150-sample rack capacity reduces the number of daily interventions and a 6.5-hour consumable walkaway time delivers new levels of workflow efficiencies. Aptiva uses a particle-based multi-analyte technology (PMAT), that processes multiple analytes simultaneously from a patient sample. PMAT enables Aptiva to deliver up to 720 results per hour using a 12-analyte test cartridge and allows the laboratory to complete its workflow in a single shift.

"I am truly excited about the approval of Aptiva," commented Dr. Marcos López Hoyos, Head of Immunology Department, Hospital Universitario, Marqués Valdecilla, Cantabria University, Santander, Spain. "It is the fruition of a long-anticipated technology breakthrough and marks a significant step forward to deliver a set of next generation results that will improve the utility of autoimmune diagnostics and provide clinicians reliable test results."

"Inova Diagnostics is pleased to launch Aptiva in the EU," said Roger Ingles, Chief Executive Officer of Inova Diagnostics. "Inova Diagnostics has a 33-year history of providing laboratories with innovative products required for autoimmune diagnosis. Aptiva continues this tradition."

"Aptiva's broad disease and syndromic-based analyte portfolio is a breakthrough that fundamentally enhances the utility of diagnostic testing in the laboratory," said Michael Mahler, PhD., Vice President of Research and Development at Inova. "Aptiva will bring efficiency and reliability to the autoimmune laboratory and provide expanded information to clinicians for management of patients with autoimmune diseases."

About Inova Diagnostics

Inova Diagnostics is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California, and is a part of Werfen, a global leader in IVD with a long-term commitment to providing innovative solutions for hospitals and clinical laboratories to improve patient care. Inova Diagnostics manufactures IVD systems, reagents for autoimmune disease and is a leader in the development and commercialization of new autoimmune technologies and diagnostic markers. Further information about Inova Diagnostics can be found at www.inovadx.com.

