Inova Payroll Lands on Inc. 5000 for Third Straight Year, Expands into New Headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Inova Payroll, an award-winning payroll and human resources service provider, has landed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States at number 3610. Inova has experienced continued growth that prompted the company to look for larger office space for its Nashville headquarters. They will move to a spacious suite in Grassmere Park later this month.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list again is a huge milestone for us," says Farsheed Ferdowsi, Inova Payroll's founder, president, and CEO. "As we celebrate this win, we also look ahead to another exciting year. Relocating our headquarters puts us in position for further growth and keeps us right here in our hometown of Nashville."

The Grassmere location is almost 50% larger than the current space at more than 10,000 square feet. The expansion allows Inova to accommodate additional staff to support a growing number of national clients.

Inova transitions hundreds of employers a year to their payroll and human capital management systems, including those in complex industries such as healthcare and hospitality; as well as resource-sensitive organizations like nonprofits.

"I am very proud of our advancement over the last four years," says Ferdowsi. "Whether our clients come to us with their payroll and HR needs as a result of their research or through one of our referral partners, our growth is supported by our commitment to remarkable service, smart payroll and HR technology, and fair and transparent pricing."

About Inova Payroll



Combining a dedication to employer success with innovative service and technology, Inova Payroll provides smart payroll and HR solutions to employers across the United States. The company's services range from simple payroll for businesses with a few employees to robust human capital management solutions for those with 1,000+ employees. For the past three years, Inova Payroll earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. Inova Payroll is headquartered in Nashville with six offices in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. For more company information, call 888-244-6106 or visit inovapayroll.com.

