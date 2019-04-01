Inovio Completes Enrollment Ahead of Schedule In Immuno-Oncology Study for Glioblastoma (GBM) with INO-5401 in Combination with Regeneron's PD-1 Inhibitor

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) announced today that its Phase 1/2 immuno-oncology trial in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) has completed its enrollment three months ahead of schedule. The 52-patient trial is designed to evaluate Inovio's INO-5401 T cell activating immunotherapy encoding multiple antigens expressed by GBM and INO-9012, an immune activator encoding IL-12, in combination with cemiplimab-rwlc (also known as Libtayo® or REGN2810), a PD-1 inhibitor developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with Sanofi. This trial information will be presented today at Phase I-III Trials in Progress session at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research being held in Atlanta.

Inovio expects to report interim results from this study before the end of this year evaluating safety, immunological impact, progression-free survival and overall survival (see www.clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT03491683).

Dr. J. Joseph Kim, Inovio's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We sincerely thank the patients and their doctors for participating in our innovative combination trial. This is an important step for Inovio's cancer combination strategy using our T cell-generating therapies in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for GBM and for multiple other cancers to improve overall efficacy of immunotherapy. We have previously shown in a Phase 1 head and neck cancer clinical study, combining Inovio's T cell-generating immunotherapy MEDI0457 along with checkpoint inhibitors have resulted in two complete responders who remain cancer free for over two years. In this GBM trial, our goal is to increase the overall survival of patients facing a disease where neither the standard of care, nor clinical outcomes have changed in a clinically significant way in more than a decade."

Inovio holds clinical partnerships with AstraZeneca for MEDI0457 (in HPV-related cancers) and collaborations with Roche/Genentech and Regeneron for INO-5401 (in bladder cancer and GBM), each providing for clinical evaluation of Inovio immunotherapies combined with checkpoint inhibitors. In particular, the INO-5401 collaborations are based on a strong scientific rationale to combine two immunotherapies: INO-5401, which generates antigen-specific killer T cells, and a checkpoint inhibitor, which augments T cell activity.

About Glioblastoma

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most common and aggressive type of brain cancer and remains a devastating disease for both patients and caregivers. Its prognosis is extremely poor, despite a limited number of new therapies approved over the last 10 years. The median overall survival for patients receiving standard of care therapy is approximately 15 months and the average five-year survival rate is less than five percent.

About INO-5401

INO-5401 includes Inovio's SynCon® antigens for hTERT, WT1, and PSMA, and has the potential to be a powerful cancer immunotherapy in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The National Cancer Institute previously highlighted hTERT, WT1, and PSMA among a list of important cancer antigens, designating them as high priorities for cancer immunotherapy development. These three antigens are known to be over-expressed, and often mutated, in a variety of human cancers, and targeting these antigens may prove efficacious in the treatment of patients with cancer.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Inovio is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines that transform the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious disease. Inovio's proprietary technology platform applies antigen sequencing and DNA delivery to activate potent immune responses to targeted diseases. The technology functions exclusively in vivo, and has been demonstrated to consistently activate robust and fully functional T cell and antibody responses against targeted cancers and pathogens. Inovio's most advanced clinical program, VGX-3100, is in Phase 3 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical pre-cancer. Also in development are Phase 2 immuno-oncology programs targeting HPV-related cancers, bladder cancer, and glioblastoma, as well as platform development programs in hepatitis B, Zika, Ebola, MERS, and HIV. Partners and collaborators include AstraZeneca, Regeneron, Roche/Genentech, ApolloBio Corporation, The Wistar Institute, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the University of Pennsylvania, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, CEPI, DARPA, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, NIH, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Drexel University, and Laval University. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to our business, including our plans to develop electroporation-based drug and gene delivery technologies and DNA vaccines, our expectations regarding our research and development programs, including the planned initiation and conduct of clinical trials and the availability and timing of data from those trials. Actual events or results may differ from the expectations set forth herein as a result of a number of factors, including uncertainties inherent in pre-clinical studies, clinical trials and product development programs, the availability of funding to support continuing research and studies in an effort to prove safety and efficacy of electroporation technology as a delivery mechanism or develop viable DNA vaccines, our ability to support our pipeline of SynCon® active immunotherapy and vaccine products, the ability of our collaborators to attain development and commercial milestones for products we license and product sales that will enable us to receive future payments and royalties, the adequacy of our capital resources, the availability or potential availability of alternative therapies or treatments for the conditions targeted by us or our collaborators, including alternatives that may be more efficacious or cost effective than any therapy or treatment that we and our collaborators hope to develop, issues involving product liability, issues involving patents and whether they or licenses to them will provide us with meaningful protection from others using the covered technologies, whether such proprietary rights are enforceable or defensible or infringe or allegedly infringe on rights of others or can withstand claims of invalidity and whether we can finance or devote other significant resources that may be necessary to prosecute, protect or defend them, the level of corporate expenditures, assessments of our technology by potential corporate or other partners or collaborators, capital market conditions, the impact of government healthcare proposals and other factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other regulatory filings we make from time to time. There can be no assurance that any product candidate in our pipeline will be successfully developed, manufactured or commercialized, that final results of clinical trials will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market licensed products, or that any of the forward-looking information provided herein will be proven accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

