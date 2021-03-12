INOVIO INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - INO

NEW ORLEANS, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NasdaqGS: INO).

On March 9, 2020 Citron Research published a statement highlighting the Company's "ludicrous and dangerous claim that they designed a [COVID-19] vaccine in 3 hours" and calling for an SEC investigation into the claims. That same day, the Company disclosed that its purported COVID-19 vaccine, which had been developed "within three hours," was not a fully-fledged vaccine at all, but merely a construct for a vaccine.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court in that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Inovio's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Inovio's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Inovio shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ino/ to learn more.

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

