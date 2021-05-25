Inovis Energy Expands North Carolina Office - Hires Shaun Marino
Inovis Energy grows their presence in North Carolina, hiring Shaun Marino. Shaun will develop energy efficiency and EV charging equipment projects in the region.
May 25, 2021, 09:01 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovis Energy, a national turn-key energy efficiency firm is proud to welcome Shaun Marino as the newest Solutions Consultant in their North Carolina office. Mr. Marino will be responsible for developing new energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging projects in North Carolina and surrounding states. He has also been entrusted to grow strategic partner relationships that support Inovis's core business objectives. Shaun has already hit the ground running with several projects in progress.
Shaun brings a vast range of experience to his position at Inovis. His past includes sales and business development roles for several years at a national equipment supplier. Before that, Shaun managed customer relations in the hospitality industry.
"I am thrilled to join the Inovis Energy team. They have a reputation for excellent services and energy efficiency expertise," said Shaun. "Inovis Energy's commitment to its customers has been phenomenal."
Inovis Energy's business growth continues in response to a national increase in energy efficiency initiatives. There is also a need to increase the EV charging infrastructure throughout the country. Expanding their business base into North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia will allow them to bring this commitment and experience to an even larger group of clients.
Gabriel Andreson, President and Co-Founder said: "Shaun has a successful track record over many years. His knowledge of our customer base and the energy efficiency industry makes Shaun the ideal candidate to drive success in the North Carolina market. We are very excited to have him identify new opportunities for growth for our team."
When not wielding his formidable sales and networking skills, Shaun enjoys golfing, rooting for the Miami Dolphins, and exploring all Charlotte has to offer with his friends.
Please join Inovis Energy in welcoming Shaun to our dynamic and growing organization.
About Inovis Energy, Inc.
Inovis Energy is a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm. Their mission is to provide exceptional turn-key solutions to their expanding customer base. Their focus is on implementing cost effective sustainability solutions in an innovative way, based on each customer's specific goals. The team carries over 45 years' experience in the industry. They are extremely well versed in lighting, mechanical, renewable energy, and EV supply equipment. They also have vast experience with incentive programs across the U.S. This comprehensive knowledge allows us to provide our customers with the highest value possible.
