Inovis Energy Welcomes Brad Hinkley as Director of Business Development

As Director of Business Development, Brad will be responsible for forging new business opportunities and building meaningful partnerships, and creating an exceptional customer retention strategy that is repeatable and scalable. He will also be a key component in expanding Inovis Energy's electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) side of the business, in addition to expanding their national reach of energy efficiency programs.

"Brad has a deep understanding of the EV charging marketplace and available incentives. Additionally, he knows what our customer base needs to take advantage of aggressive incentive programs in strategic locations," said Gabriel Andreson, President and Co-founder "Above all, his vast experience with the solutions we offer and the available rebate programs makes him a key player in our industry."

Prior to Inovis, for the past two decades Hinkley has been wielding his relationship-building skills. Firstly, by developing partner relationships and customer support on the operations side. Later on, by working directly with clients to develop and deliver solutions. Most recently, he handled business development at Westside Solutions, Inc. While there, his focus was providing expertise to clients with EV charging infrastructure, LED lighting, commercial solar, control systems, HVAC and refrigeration equipment.

"I sincerely value the relationships I have built over the last decade serving the energy efficiency industry. I look forward to building upon that foundation to support Inovis," Hinkley says of his role. "Joining Inovis was an easy decision. I had worked with the Inovis team for years in my previous role. I've experienced first-hand how their customer commitment and humble nature made them among the most reputable players in the industry. I'm excited to help expand their national presence and sustainability offerings, especially on the EV charging side."

"It's about time Brad came to work for Inovis," said Dalton Ling, Vice President and Co-founder. "We've known him for a long time on the other side of the table. Moreover, we look forward to leveraging his vast EV charging knowledge and celebrated customer service for our clients nation-wide."

About Inovis Energy, Inc.

Inovis Energy is a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm. Their mission is to provide exceptional turn-key solutions to their expanding customer base. Their focus is on implementing cost effective sustainability solutions in an innovative way, based on each customer's specific goals. The team carries over 45 years' experience in the industry. They are extremely well versed in lighting, mechanical, renewable energy, and EV supply equipment. They also have vast experience with incentive programs across the U.S. This comprehensive knowledge allows us to provide our customers with the highest value possible.

Press Contact:

Mark McClelland

617-544-3200 ext. 704

https://www.inovisenergy.com

SOURCE Inovis Energy, Inc.