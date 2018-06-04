Inovonics Announces Multifamily Housing Submetering Milestone Having Sold Over Three Million Pulse Meter Transmitters

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks, has passed the three million pulse meter transmitter mark in support of customers' wireless submetering, or automatic meter reading (AMR) applications, for thousands of multifamily housing (MFH) properties in the U.S.

Since pioneering wireless submetering for MFH in the 1990s, a long list of providers have come and gone. This milestone further solidifies Inovonics leadership position, tangibly demonstrating its continued dedication to MFH submetering as the company enters its third decade of serving the industry.

"Submetering has been, and remains a core area of focus for us," said Scott Fincher, Senior Product Manager at Inovonics. "Just this year alone we introduced an encoder pulse transmitter for mixed use applications and two IP gateways to help customers migrate from desktop-based to cloud-based software, with new software updates each month. Inovonics has never been more engaged with the submetering industry, and there is plenty more to come."

With Inovonics' presence in the industry, utility billing providers have the ability to normalize supply chain planning around the Inovonics solution. Inovonics typically ships orders next day, and has a 20+ year track record as a high-reliability hardware provider, offering best-in-class range and the longest battery life (eight years) in the industry. If a utility billing provider takes over a multifamily property with submetering hardware, there is a high likelihood it will be from Inovonics. For this reason installers and field technicians are more familiar with Inovonics hardware than any other brand. Finally, with decades of industry experience, the Inovonics technical services team stands ready to support every product sold and meet any customer's training needs.

"Inovonics develops and manufactures hardware and systems with the understanding that our products will end up in demanding commercial applications that can be punishing to consumer-grade products," said Bruce Montgomery, Vice President of Engineering for Inovonics. "Where some might just see a power supply or a battery holder, we see potential points of failure, requiring thorough engineering and testing to ensure our products meet customers' commercial-grade requirements. We've seen the results of this approach in Inovonics submetering hardware that is still going strong on properties for ten, fifteen, or even more years of continuous operation."

