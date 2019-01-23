Inovonics Extends Submetering Trade-in Program to Include Sites Using FA, Also Makes RDLs Eligible for Trade-in

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks, announced the extension of its popular trade-in program to include sites using legacy Frequency Agile (FA) transmitters and repeaters. With this program, utility billing providers and submetering installers can trade in a modem-based DCC to receive credit toward the purchase of a new IP-based Inovonics TapWatch gateway.

Inovonics technical support can migrate most sites to the TapWatch application within one business day, ensuring seamless meter reading. For those interested in upgrading to EchoStream®, Inovonics will continue to offer discounts toward the purchase of EN1501 transmitters when accompanying a trade-in purchase order.

Many multifamily housing properties have relied upon modems for wireless submetering with PC-based TapWatch software. While modems were cutting edge when Inovonics first launched the DCC 20 years ago, systems reliant upon modems are slow, inflexible and operationally costly to maintain compared to what the IP-based Inovonics TapWatch gateway and cloud-based TapWatch application can provide.

"There are certainly costs to upgrade a site from a modem-based to an IP-based AMR system but these costs must be measured against operational efficiencies gained," said Scott Fincher, Senior Product Manager at Inovonics. "The line gets unplugged for a fax machine. The connection quality is poor and data transmission speed is slow. Plus the phone companies continue to execute on their plans to replace POTS with IP. With Inovonics now expanding the trade-in program to include FA sites, the time to act is now."

In addition, Inovonics also announced both modem and IP-based RDL8500s are now eligible to trade-in for a TapWatch gateway.

For details on the Inovonics DCC and RDL trade-in program, contact your Inovonics Account Manager today.

For more information, please contact Hayley Appleton by email at happleton@inovonics.com or by phone at 303-209-7231.

About Inovonics

Inovonics, celebrating over 30 years of commercial wireless leadership, provides wireless intrusion and mobile duress devices, senior living and submetering transmitters, environmental sensors, and receivers for integration into a variety of application specific hardware and software. Supporting installation of thousands of devices across a campus, the EchoStream family of high-power repeaters combine to create an intelligent mesh-like network extending the range of wireless coverage for commercial buildings. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

