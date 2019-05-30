Inovonics Introduces Commercial Fire Products

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks for life safety applications, announces the release of its new EH4104R single zone fire RF receiver with relays and EH1115EOL single input fire RF transmitter. These devices address a market need by meeting the UL 864 (Control Units and Accessories for Fire Alarm Systems) and California State Fire (CSFM) regulatory approvals.

In the words of Michael Um, Senior Product Manager: "These products allow Inovonics to provide a commercially approved wireless fire solution in areas that are challenging to solve with traditional methods of wiring."

Using an EH4104R single zone fire RF receiver with relays and an EH1115EOL single input fire RF transmitter, a wireless link can be easily created for any fire switch with standard contacts.

About Inovonics

Inovonics, celebrating 30 years of commercial wireless leadership, provides wireless intrusion and mobile duress devices, senior living and submetering transmitters, environmental sensors, and receivers for integration into a variety of application specific hardware and software. Supporting installation of thousands of devices across a campus, the EchoStream® family of high-power repeaters combine to create an intelligent mesh-like network extending the range of wireless coverage for commercial buildings. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

