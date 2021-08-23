inPhronesis Announces Appointment of Rick Johansen as Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Johansen will help tailor inPhronesis's inVision system to emerging biopharma companies. Tweet this

Johansen will help tailor inPhronesis's inVision system to emerging biopharma companies, helping them organize and communicate complex information, analysis, and opinion from medical conferences, competitor press releases and presentations, published medical literature, primary research, and other sources.

Chris Martin, President of inPhronesis, said "We're excited to have Rick on board. His depth of experience, knowledge, and management capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned executives."

About inPhronesis

inPhronesis offers clients a streamlined interface with custom functionality for their business intelligence. We configure enterprise level solutions that make our customers' lives easier.

inVision is a knowledge management platform focused on the life science sector. inVision goes further than traditional file sharing and collaboration tools, creating a custom environment to organize, store, and assess information daily, providing visualization and analysis of what that information means to your business. With specific modules for medical conferences, clinical trial data, drug landscapes, and timelines, users can incorporate information from any source through a customized dashboard that showcases the most relevant data based on selected preferences and roles.

To learn more please go to www.inphronesis.com

