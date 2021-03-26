Inpixon Appoints Former NXP CEO, Richard Clemmer, as Advisor and Announces Co-Investment With Clemmer in Sports Performance Analytics Company

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced it will acquire a controlling interest of the outstanding capital stock of Game Your Game Inc. ("Game" a.k.a., Game Golf) an app-based sports performance analytics firm using IoT sensors, maps and location technologies. Game is focused on the golf industry with a suite of products that serve golfers and golf facilities, with technology that has the capability to be leveraged in other sports. The company also named Richard "Rick" Clemmer, former CEO of NXP Semiconductors, a leading provider of embedded controllers for industrial internet of things (IIoT), mobile, and communications infrastructure with 2020 revenues of $8.6 billion, to Inpixon's board of advisors. Mr. Clemmer is a co-investor in Game Your Game.

Mr. Clemmer served as CEO and executive director of NXP Semiconductors from 2009 until May 2020 and continues to serve as a strategic advisor to NXP. Prior to NXP, he was a senior advisor of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., a private equity and global investment firm. He also served in leadership roles at Agere Systems (the Lucent SC company), NCR Corporation, u-Nav Microelectronics, and Quantum Corporation. Mr. Clemmer was named by Data Economy to its inaugural EDGE 50 list of the world's top edge computing influencers.

"We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with someone of Rick's stature and expertise and look forward to partnering with him on Game as well as benefiting from his support and advice for Inpixon," said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "We anticipate great success in leveraging Rick's experience and relationships to scale Inpixon to the mass market. Additionally, we look forward to expanding Game's market and to exploring the synergies around Inpixon's and Game's technologies for positioning, maps, analytics and mobile apps."

"This is an especially exciting time for Inpixon," noted Mr. Clemmer. "Inpixon's location technologies and Indoor Intelligence platform provide a strong foundation for growth and value creation, as well as the ability of using Game to provide a true sports IoT platform. I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Nadir, the Board, and the executive team to help support Inpixon's continued market leadership. I'm also eager to maximize the potential of Game Your Golf in which we have a joint interest."

Game Your Game is a sports performance data analytics technology company predominantly focused on the golf industry, and its assets include multiple patents issued and pending. Game's leading product, Game Golf PRO, is one of golf's most powerful & accurate GPS shot tracking systems. The sensors allow fully automated shot detection and include yardages hit by each club.

Game Golf PRO is designed to help players improve their scores and to enable course managers, greenskeepers and architects to lower costs and improve the pace of play. The company states it has an industry leading dataset including 37,000+ mapped golf courses, and 250 million rounds tracked in 125+ countries by 200,000+ users. Game Golf was previously awarded Golf Digest's Editor's Choice of Best Golf Analyzer.

The transaction is subject to the terms and conditions of a Stock Purchase Agreement, including customary closing conditions. For additional details, please reference the Company's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

