Inpixon Recognized as a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that the company has been recognized by Gartner, an independent research firm, in their 2021 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global [1] report for the third consecutive year. In the report, Gartner names Inpixon as a Visionary in the indoor location services market based upon Inpixon's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"We are extremely pleased to be named in the Gartner report for the third consecutive year and to be recognized as a Visionary for the second consecutive year," commented, Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "We believe this continued recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to establish the market's most comprehensive and scalable indoor location technologies platform."

The report states, "It has become clear this year that users are looking for more-complete solutions — perhaps even more than ever, due to COVID-19. Return-to-work initiatives are not just to help with social distancing and contact tracing, but should be integrated with space utilization, room booking and facility cleaning on demand."

Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon noted, "We believe our experience concerning the market's requirements is in line with Gartner's findings. As the pandemic progressed, it became increasingly evident that organizations need tools and solutions to make indoor spaces smarter, safer, and more secure, while also being able to address complex and changing indoor data needs. We're proud to offer our comprehensive Indoor Intelligence platform which can help companies leverage positioning, dynamic maps, and analytics to enable a wide variety of digital workplace transformation use cases including space utilization, desk booking, targeted cleaning, and employee engagement solutions."

Vendor inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is based upon a wide range of criteria including the organization's completeness of vision -- which consists of market understanding, market strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, and innovation -- as well as the company's ability to execute, which considers product/service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience and operations.

[1] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global," Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, Feb. 15, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:

Inpixon

Email: [email protected]

Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Inpixon