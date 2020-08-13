Inpixon Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, commented, "Despite the impact of a global pandemic, the second quarter of 2020 has been pivotal for Inpixon. We ended the quarter by making significant strides towards strengthening our balance sheet and improving our overall financial condition. Like many other businesses, we have had to navigate certain obstacles, including supply chain constraints for certain products, and delays in anticipated orders as our customers were required to evaluate the impact of the on-going pandemic on their own businesses and ability to make expenditures. As a result, we focused on our remote and subscription-based offerings and seized upon the opportunity presented by the temporary slowdown to enhance our product offering, as well as accelerate our sales and marketing activities to address the new global realities. Specifically, we expanded our product offering to assist organizations seeking to manage the impacts of the pandemic by developing our Workplace Readiness solutions. These solutions provide live analytics and key insights related to people flow and occupancy density for building and zone health, in order to monitor areas that need increased cleaning efforts, crowd management or contact tracing. We have secured certain key collaboration and reseller relationships, such as our relationship with Lenovo, allowing our solutions to be offered as part of their ThinkIoT Back to Work Solutions. We believe Lenovo's global footprint and established relationships with large enterprise customers will complement our internal sales activities and assist in rapidly expanding awareness and accelerating adoption of our solutions. Earlier this week we announced the receipt of our FCC certification for our UWB module which we believe will be significant in our future offerings along with the work we are doing in 5G cellular detection, next generation BLE and Wi-Fi 6. Our sensor fusion capabilities have long been a differentiator for us and we expect to continue to show our leadership and innovation in this space.

"To further the awareness of our Workplace Readiness and other solutions, we invested in our sales and marketing efforts by embarking on a nationwide advertising campaign, including a series of print and digital ads, online videos, radio spots and podcast sponsorships, and launched an enhanced website which highlights the full strength of our capabilities which has proven effective in increasing web traffic and lead generation. To facilitate our growth plans, we are also increasing our hiring activities throughout our organization. In this regard, we hired Tyler Hoffman, a senior industry executive, as our Chief Revenue Officer, to assist in accelerating our growth opportunities.

"In addition, during the second quarter of 2020, we were able to continue to execute on our strategic acquisition strategy, by acquiring an exclusive global marketing, distribution and development license for a suite of statistical, data analytics and visualization software tools, greatly expanding our customer base worldwide to include many top-tier organizations and educational institutions. We anticipate this transaction will be accretive to earnings, increase our overall revenue annually, as well as increase our cross-selling opportunities.

"Overall, we remain encouraged by the outlook, and we believe we are well positioned for continued growth, with over $39 million of cash as of June 30, 2020, which provides us with flexibility to execute on our organic growth strategy, and an ability to explore potential accretive, synergistic and other strategic transactions aimed at increasing long-term shareholder value."

Recent milestones:

Received FCC certification for our UWB module, a radio technology that can enable precise measure of radio frequency signals, allowing for centimeter-level accuracy and location measurements for use in a broad range of applications to facilitate contextual decision making, operating cost reductions, increased safety, and greater security for data communication and assets.

Launched new website, with a clean, modern, and easy-to-navigate design, highlighting Inpixon's comprehensive Indoor Intelligence Platform with mapping, positioning, security and analytics.

Announced Lenovo as an authorized reseller of Inpixon's Workplace Readiness solutions, allowing our solutions to be offered as part of Lenovo's ThinkIoT Back to Work Solutions, an ecosystem of IoT solutions that simplifies workplace preparation for bringing employees back to the office after closures due to COVID-19.

Acquired an exclusive global license to market, distribute, and develop a suite of statistical, data analytics and visualization software anticipated to increase our revenues annually and increase our cross-selling opportunities.

Launched "Reclaim Your Workplace" ad campaign nationwide, designed to raise awareness of Inpixon's Workplace Readiness solutions which include tools to support social distancing and contact tracing.

Released additional enterprise-class mapping features, Jibestream 4.13. The latest release simplifies integrations with third-party data and apps, improves the quality of data our customers input into the content management system, and enhances the aesthetics and readability of the wording on maps, ideal to support large enterprises.

Appointed senior industry executive Tyler Hoffman as Chief Revenue Officer to further accelerate growth, bringing deep experience in enterprise software and Software-as-a-Service, spanning fintech, e-commerce, security, data, media and retail sectors.

Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $1.1 million compared to $1.5 million for the comparable period in the prior year for a decrease of $415,000, or approximately 28%. Revenues decreased in the second quarter of 2020 over the prior period in 2019 primarily due to a delay in anticipated customer orders for our sensors from a significant customer that was received subsequent to the quarter end. Gross margin for three months ended June 30, 2020 was 72% compared to 74% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. This decrease in margin is primarily due to lower margins associated with Inpixon's mapping services during the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net loss attributable to stockholders of Inpixon for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $7.3 million compared to $5.2 million for the comparable period in the prior year. The higher loss of approximately $2.1 million was primarily attributable to the lower revenues, additional interest expense and debt discount on promissory notes, and $1.4 million in valuation allowance adjustments. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was a loss of $3.9 million compared to a loss of $1.9 million for the prior period in 2019. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Inpixon management as a metric by which it manages the business. It is defined as EBITDA plus adjustments for other income or expense items, non-recurring items and other non-cash items including stock-based compensation.

Proforma non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was a loss of ($0.21) per share compared to a loss of ($13.33) per share for the prior period in 2019. Proforma non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is used by the Company's management as an evaluation tool as it manages the business and is defined as net income (loss) per basic and diluted share adjusted for stock based compensation, amortization of intangibles, provision for doubtful accounts, severance costs, acquisition costs, costs associated with public offerings and one time charges including loss on the exchange of debt for equity and provision for valuation allowances.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. EBIDTA, Adjusted EBITDA and pro forma net loss per share are non-GAAP measures. Inpixon defines "EBITDA" as net income (loss) before interest, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as the matrix in which it manages the business and Inpixon defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA plus adjustments for deemed dividends, other income or expense items, non-recurring items and non-cash items. Inpixon defines "pro forma net loss per share" as GAAP net loss per share adjusted for deemed dividends, stock based compensation, amortization of intangibles, provision for doubtful accounts, severance costs, acquisition costs, costs associated with public offerings and one time charges including loss on the exchange of debt for equity and provision for valuation allowances.

Management provides Adjusted EBITDA and pro forma net loss per share measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in assessing Inpixon's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA or pro forma net loss per share is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and pro forma net loss per share have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered either in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Inpixon's results as reported under GAAP.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table in this press release.

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value data)













As of

June 30,

December 31, 2020

2019













(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS





Current Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,458

$ 4,777 Accounts receivable, net

1,155



1,108 Notes and other receivables

160



74 Inventory

378



400 Prepaid assets and other current assets

1,306



406 Total Current Assets

42,457



6,765











Property and equipment, net

122



145 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

1,191



1,585 Software development costs, net

1,632



1,544 Intangible assets, net

8,987



8,400 Goodwill

2,318



2,070 Receivable from related party

--



616 Other assets

105



94 Total Assets $ 56,812

$ 21,219











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities









Accounts payable $ 630

$ 2,383 Accrued liabilities

1,254



1,863 Operating lease obligation

589



776 Deferred revenue

1,509



912 Short-term debt

5,523



7,304 Acquisition liability

2,950



502 Total Current Liabilities

12,455



13,740











Long Term Liabilities









Operating lease obligations, noncurrent

623



837 Other liabilities

7



7 Deferred tax liability, noncurrent

--



87 Acquisition liability, noncurrent

--



500 Total Liabilities

13,085



15,171











Commitments and Contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity









Preferred Stock - $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, consisting of Series 4 ConvertiblePreferred Stock - 10,415 shares authorized; 1 and 1 issued, and 1 and 1 outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock - 12,000 shares authorized; 126 and 126 issued, and 126 and 126 outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

--



-- Common Stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 40,175,002 and 4,234,923 issued and 40,175,001 and 4,234,922 outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

40



4 Additional paid-in capital

209,789



158,382 Treasury stock, at cost, 1 share

(695)



(695) Accumulated other comprehensive income

(199)



94 Accumulated deficit (excluding $2,442 reclassified to additional paid in capital in quasi-reorganization)

(165,242)



(151,763) Stockholders' Equity Attributable to Inpixon

43,693



6,022











Non-controlling interest

34



26











Total Stockholders' Equity

43,727



6,048











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 56,812

$ 21,219

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per share data)

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues $ 1,076

$ 1,491

$ 2,880

$ 2,854 Cost of Revenues

305



391



814



727























Gross Profit

771



1,100



2,066



2,127























Operating Expenses





















Research and development

1,278



796



2,612



1,752 Sales and marketing

1,468



681



2,159



1,314 General and administrative

2,476



3,018



6,268



6,368 Acquisition related costs

169



510



196



647 Amortization of intangibles

508



820



1,524



1,633 Total Operating Expenses

5,899



5,825



12,759



11,714























Loss from Operations

(5,128)



(4,725)



(10,693)



(9,587)























Other Income (Expense)





















Interest expense, net

(777)



(509)



(1,397)



(865) Provision for valuation allowance on held for sale loan

(835)



--



(835)



-- Loss on exchange of debt for equity

(47)



(160)



(132)



(160) Other income (expense)

(517)



163



(499)



232 Total Other Income (Expense)

(2,176)



(506)



(2,863)



(793)























Net Loss from Operations, before tax

(7,304)



(5,231)



(13,556)



(10,380) Income tax benefit

--



--



87



-- Net Loss

(7,304)



(5,231)



(13,469)



(10,380)























Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interest

19



9



9



4























Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders of Inpixon $ (7,323)

$ (5,240)

$ (13,478)

$ (10,384)























Deemed dividend for triggering of warrant down round feature

--



--



--



(1,250) Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (7,323)

$ (5,240)

$ (13,478)

$ (11,634)























Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.32)

$ (25.47)

$ (0.97)

$ (75.99)























Weighted Average Shares Outstanding





















Basic and Diluted

22,823,976



205,730



13,931,245



153,108















































Comprehensive Loss





















Net Loss $ (7,304)

$ (5,231)

$ (13,469)

$ (10,380) Unrealized foreign exchange gain/(loss) from cumulative translation adjustments

318



39



(295)



31 Comprehensive Loss $ (6,986)

$ (5,192)

$ (13,764)

$ (10,349)

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)













For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019 (Unaudited)

Cash Flows Used In Operating Activities









Net loss $ (13,469)

$ (10,380) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

384



527 Amortization of intangible assets

1,524



1,633 Amortization of right of use asset

356



164 Stock based compensation

685



1,748 Amortization of technology

--



33 Loss on exchange of debt for equity

132



160 Amortization of debt discount

1,909



798 Accrued interest income, related party

(32)



-- Provision for doubtful accounts

--



105 Provision for the valuation allowance held for sale loan

835



-- Provision for the valuation allowance related party receivable

648



-- Income tax benefit

(87)



-- Other

21



26











Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable and other receivables

(107)



(1,198) Inventory

22



(109) Other current assets

(905)



55 Other assets

(13)



(182) Accounts payable

(1,539)



132 Accrued liabilities

(593)



53 Deferred revenue

105



(67) Operating lease liabilities

(362)



-- Other liabilities

117



(66) Total Adjustments

3,100



3,812 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

(10,369)



(6,568)











Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities









Purchase of property and equipment

(39)



(44) Investment in capitalized software

(433)



(465) Investment in GTX

--



(250) Investment in Locality

--



(204) Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities

(472)



(963)











Cash Flows From Financing Activities









Net repayments to bank facility

(150)



(23) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock, preferred stock and warrants

--



10,859 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

41,771



-- Net proceeds from notes payable

1



-- Repayment of notes payable

--



(1) Loans to related party

(1,035)



(8,945) Repayments from related party

200



1,683 Net proceeds from promissory notes

5,000



4,500 Repayment of acquisition liability to Locality shareholders

(250)



-- Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities

45,537



8,073











Effect of Foreign Exchange Rate on Changes on Cash

(15)



31











Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

34,681



573











Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of period

4,849



1,218











Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of period $ 39,530

$ 1,791

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















































(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (7,323)

$ (5,240)

$ (13,478)

$ (11,634) Adjustments:























Non-recurring one-time charges:























Loss on exchange of debt for equity



47



160



132



160 Provision for valuation allowance on held for sale loan



835



--



835



-- Provision for the valuation allowance related party receivable



648



--



648



-- Settlement of litigation



--



--



--



6 Acquisition transaction/financing costs



169



510



196



647 Costs associated with public offering



--



50



--



50 Severance



--



100



--



100 Provision for doubtful accounts



--



--



--



105 Deemed dividend for triggering of warrant down round feature



--



--



--



1,250 Stock-based compensation – compensation and related benefits



286



858



685



1,748 Interest expense, net



777



508



1,397



864 Depreciation and amortization



682



1,117



1,908



2,160 Income tax benefit



--



(2)



(87)



(2)

























Adjusted EBITDA

$ (3,879)

$ (1,939)

$ (7,764)

$ (4,546)













































































(In thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (7,323)

$ (5,240)

$ (13,478)

$ (11,634) Adjustments:























Non-recurring one-time charges:























Loss on exchange of debt for equity



47



160



132



160 Provision for valuation allowance on held for sale loan



835



--



835



-- Provision for the valuation allowance related party receivable



648



--



648



-- Settlement of litigation



--



--



--



6 Acquisition transaction/financing costs



169



510



196



647 Costs associated with public offering



--



50



--



50 Severance



--



100



--



100 Provision for doubtful accounts



--



--



--



105 Deemed dividend for triggering of warrant down round feature



--



--



--



1,250 Stock-based compensation – compensation and related benefits



286



858



685



1,748 Amortization of intangibles



508



820



1,524



1,633 Proforma non-GAAP net loss



$ (4,830)



$(2,742)



$ (9,458)



$(5,935) Proforma non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share



$ (0.21)

$ (13.33)



$ (0.68)

$ (38.76) Weighted average basic and diluted common shares outstanding



22,823,976



205,730



13,931,245



153,108

