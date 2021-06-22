Inpixon Secures Purchase Order for Implementation of Smart Office App with Multinational Mass Media and Entertainment Conglomerate

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that its smart office app, acquired in the recent The CXApp transaction, was selected by a globally recognized media and entertainment conglomerate with a portfolio of well-recognized movie, cable and network television, sports and news brands for implementation across multiple corporate campuses including its global headquarters.

Inpixon will be deploying its location-aware employee app to assist the customer with a successful transition back to the office by creating an intelligent, innovative and connected workplace via a single app for all employee needs. The smart office app will facilitate employee communication, engagement, productivity and safety by integrating desk booking for more than 12,000 desks with automated check-in/out, amenities search, room reservations, wayfinding, hybrid meetings and events, facility work orders, visitor management, health questionnaires, company news, notifications, employee directory, single sign-on and multi-factor authentication, occupancy analytics and more. The implementation will include hundreds of Bluetooth low-energy (BLE) beacons for proximity detection and positioning and will allow users to book rooms simply by waving their phone over NFC-enabled stickers using CXApp's native Book It feature.

"We are seeing strong demand for our purpose-built, smart office app which brings together an extraordinary number of work functions into a unified, employee-friendly mobile experience," noted Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "The average business professional uses 9.4 apps at work, and we talk to a lot of enterprises that have a dozen or more additional information services they'd like to make available to their staff. But, employees are increasingly frustrated by app overload and information silos, and the situation hurts not only productivity but also morale. With our powerful, award winning app, organizations can offer a gateway to everything an employee needs, decentralizing empowerment while centralizing security and management. The end result is a seamless employee experience, fostering collaboration, engagement and productivity regardless of employees working on-site or remote. We look forward to announcing additional new customer contracts as they progress."

