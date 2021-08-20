Inpixon's The CXApp Wins 2021 FacilitiesNet Vision Award for Office Reopening Solution

Desk and room booking

Location search and navigation

Beacon and sensor-based communications

Employee density monitoring

Health questionnaire/assessments

Contactless interactions

Real-time company news and notifications

"It is an honor to be recognized by FacilitiesNet and their panel of experts," noted Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "This Vision Award for the Reopening category complements last quarter's Best Smart Building Solution for Return to Work Award win and adds to our impressive list of industry recognition. The award also coincides with our growing commercial success, illustrated by our most recent quarterly results, and string of new contracts across a variety of industries, such as finance, social media and entertainment/media. This award further validates our belief that The CXApp is at the forefront of digital employee engagement and workplace readiness. With our CXApp smart office app we provide greater support to enterprises for managing on-site capacities with complex re-entry requirements, as well as help employees execute their work activities and engage with their colleagues, in order to ensure a productive, satisfied and safe workforce."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

