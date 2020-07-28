inPowered Selected by ANA as Winner of 'Best Use of AI/Machine Learning' Category at 2020 B2 Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- inPowered, the AI platform delivering business outcomes with content marketing, was awarded the top honors for the "Best Use of AI/Machine Learning" category at the 2020 Association of National Advertiser's B2 Awards. This marks the first time that inPowered has received this accolade from the ANA, one of the most highly regarded organizations within the advertising and marketing space.

The entry, titled "Content Marketing has an ROI Problem & AI Can Solve That," discussed the current pain point surrounding measurement and ROI that continues to frustrate marketers. inPowered has challenged the industry standard of evaluating success based off "CPC" or "CPM" by inventing a new content economy to measure KPIs; one that concentrates on consumer engagement versus clicks and impressions. Powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) engine, inPowered's proprietary technology doesn't optimize for clicks but instead for interactions that last a minimum of 15 seconds with each piece of content. This focus on authentically engaged users allows data collected from the technology to guide consumers towards post-click engagement and next-action business outcomes; resulting in a digital funnel entirely optimized for achieving real results and establishing concrete key performance indicators at the lowest cost per engagement.

"Since inception our mission has been to deliver real business outcomes with content marketing, as opposed to the vanity metrics like clicks and impressions that come from display advertising," said Peyman Nilforoush, CEO and Co-Founder at inPowered. "This award from the ANA highlights the enormous opportunity for brands to achieve real ROI with content marketing by utilizing AI-powered content distribution, instead of DSP's or ad-network buys that result in expensive costs per visit, low times on-site and high bounce rates from un-engaged users."

The Association of National Advertisers had their biggest year yet with submissions for the 2020 B2 Awards, receiving hundreds of entries across more than three dozen categories. As the largest & oldest marketing organization in the United States, the ANA's mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands and businesses, and for the industry as a whole. "B2B marketing is a cornerstone of our industry, and these awards honor the best and the brightest in the business," said Bob Liodice, Chief Executive Officer at the ANA.

ABOUT INPOWERED:

inPowered is the AI platform built to deliver business outcomes with content marketing. Using inPowered's artificial intelligence-powered technology, brands are able to increase the ROI of their content marketing initiatives by optimizing advertising spend towards the lowest cost across channels; as well as placing calls to action at optimized times to convert already-engaged audiences into tangible business outcomes. The company was founded in 2014 by Peyman Nilforoush and Pirouz Nilforoush after selling their previous company to Ziff Davis. www.inpwrd.com

