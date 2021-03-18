inRiver Community Launches to Drive Innovation and Empower Users

CHICAGO and MALMÖ, Sweden, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- inRiver, a solution that empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today launched inRiver Community, a hub to drive knowledge sharing, networking, and innovation within the inRiver ecosystem.

The world of e-commerce and marketing has changed dramatically over the last year. Teams across industries are innovating faster than ever to meet buyer demands and optimize revenue growth via inRiver and the connected ecosystem. The Community provides a vibrant hub to foster ideas, learnings, collaboration, and provides a truly connected community of users.

"The launch of the Community means that inRiver can bring different types of customers, partners, and users together to collaborate and engage in one central hub," said Nicky Lilja, knowledge and community manager, inRiver. "The most successful and innovative SaaS companies have built communities to help enable their ecosystem. We aim to have the inRiver Community be one that others model after we reach our goals."

The value of the inRiver Community:

Central hub for inRiver product information, support, and training

Knowledge sharing for customers, partners, and inRiverians

Real-time collaboration functionality

Integrated, in-product access to inRiver support

A PIM network for the 24,000 plus inRiver users

"The launch of the Community is part of the broader Services strategy to help others driving digital transformations with a 'digital-first' approach," said Maria Bolmstedt, vice president, global services, inRiver. "This is a key element for customer success as we will provide in-product access for faster and more accessible methods of support for our customers."

inRiver has a large partner network, a fast-growing customer base, and global teams that drive innovation. Learn more about inRiver here.

About inRiver

inRiver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. inRiver's Digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. inRiver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,500 brands and 500 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inRiver has offices in Chicago and Amsterdam. For more information, visit inRiver.com.

