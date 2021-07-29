Inriver Named a Leader in 2021 IDC MarketScape for PIM Applications for Commerce

"Customers and partner organizations we interviewed rated inriver above average for its ease of use/UI." Tweet this

"Inriver's maintained its position among the leaders because of its ability to help merchants face the evolving challenges of commerce today, including channel explosion, lofty customer expectations, and fierce competition," said Jordan Jewell, research director, digital commerce, IDC. "In this environment, a scalable and flexible PIM solution is increasingly essential for merchants to deliver exceptional commerce experiences and grow their online businesses."

Strengths of inriver:

Ease of use: A new user interface helps customers and partners use inriver as a foundation for digital commerce solutions across industries. The solution is built for marketers and helps ensure even the largest organization can easily manage



"Customers and partner organizations we interviewed rated inriver above average for its ease of use/UI."





Digital shelf analytics: Digital shelf analytics help solve a big piece of the revenue gap that impacts conversions. Integrating digital shelf analytics into inriver delivers the Engagement Intelligence ™ that helps customers identify and fix common challenges like stock-outs, missing product information, and competitive pricing.



Integrating digital shelf analytics into inriver delivers the Engagement Intelligence ™ that helps customers identify and fix common challenges like stock-outs, missing product information, and competitive pricing.





Digital shelf analytics help solve a big piece of the revenue gap that impacts conversions. Integrating digital shelf analytics into inriver delivers the Engagement Intelligence that helps customers identify and fix common challenges like stock-outs, missing product information, and competitive pricing. Built for the future: As market and customer needs evolve, a PIM solution needs to be able to support future needs.



"One inriver partner commented 'Their core data model is extremely future-proof as it allows you to be very dynamic and onboard different data sets. They have also invested a ton in the past year in digital shelf analytics and syndication."

According to the report, buyers should choose inriver if seeking a PIM that is designed for marketers and has embedded syndication capabilities.

"Maintaining a position in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape is a great testament to the innovation of inriver," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO, inriver. "When looking for a solution that is the foundation of commerce, make sure to invest in one that prioritizes innovation and has a track record of enabling organizations to take advantage of revenue-driving moments."

To learn more about how inriver, a pure-play SaaS PIM, can help you open the digital front door, download your excerpt of the 2021 IDC MarketScape here.

About inriver

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's Digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. Inriver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,600 brands and 600 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inriver has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Davao, London, Manila, and Stockholm. For more information, visit inriver.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigours scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current prospective vendors.

