Inriver's PIMpoint Digital Event Announces Award Categories and Final Agenda for October

"PIMpoint is one of the most important events of the year for anyone who drives digital commerce." Tweet this

"PIMpoint is one of the most important events of the year for anyone who drives digital commerce," stated Bengt Wessborg, Chief Sales Officer, Star Republic. "Star Republic is proud to sponsor the event and showcase innovation and best practices via our keynote, Knocking on Heaven's Door this year."

PIMpoint Highlights:

Retail-specific tracks featuring SkiStar, BMR, and Bugaboo

Manufacturing-specific tracks featuring Hunter Douglas , Hyster-Yale, and WernerCo

, Hyster-Yale, and WernerCo Innovation track with Salesforce.com, Translations.com, and CodeScience

Partner Hackathon event and awards to drive innovation

German-language track, demo, and panel session with GS1 and ECC Köln

Customer workshops for up-skilling and best practices

Award ceremony for global and regional awards including Customer of the Year, Partner of the Year, Partner Customer Collaboration of the Year, and many more.

"PIMpoint Digital 2021 will deliver everything teams need to build and optimize a strategy that 'Opens the digital front door' to commerce," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO, inriver. "This event is where growth, innovation, education, and celebration of achievements meet to strengthen the industry and the inriver Community."

The event is free of charge this year. To register for PIMpoint Digital, sign up here.



About inriver



Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's Digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. Inriver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,600 brands and 600_ customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inriver has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Davao, London, Manila, and Stockholm. For more information, visit inriver.com.

SOURCE inriver

Related Links

https://www.inriver.com

