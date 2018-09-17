INRIX Parking wins BMW Supplier Innovation Award

"We are thrilled the BMW Group has recognized INRIX as one of the premier suppliers that is improving the driving experience," said Bryan Mistele, president and CEO at INRIX. "Our goal has always been to provide BMW drivers with the most innovative, accurate and reliable connected services available in the car."

According to the INRIX study Impact of Parking Pain, drivers in the U.S., U.K. and Germany on average spent 17, 44 and 41 hours a year searching for parking, respectively. The same study also found that 63 percent of drivers avoided driving to a destination altogether due to the challenge of finding parking, while an overwhelming 90 percent of drivers indicated they would like their navigation system to be able to guide them to available parking.

Continuing its innovation in connected services, INRIX today announced the availability of INRIX Parking Path technology in new BMW vehicles in the United States and Europe. It is the first solution to combine real-time traffic, incident and parking availability data into the navigation experience. Unlike traditional navigation systems that route from point A to point B, INRIX Parking Path simplifies the last mile by guiding drivers along the fastest route to find available parking, saving time and frustration.

Debuted in 2016, the On-Street Parking Information (OSPI) of the BMW Group now includes Park-Search-Route (PSR), powered by INRIX Parking Path, to guide drivers to their destination along the optimal route for finding available street parking. INRIX On-Street Parking and INRIX Parking Path are immediately available in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan in the U.S. and across Europe in BMW models with Professional Navigation.

"Drivers typically start looking for a place to park once they reach their final destination, which causes delays, traffic issues, and frustration to the driver and others around them," said Joe Berry, executive vice president and general manager – auto at INRIX. "INRIX Parking Path helps BMW drivers arrive on time, stress free and with no hassles."

Another industry-first, INRIX developed technology that leverages floating car data generated from cars of the BMW Group to improve the accuracy and coverage of INRIX Parking. INRIX uses data collected from ultrasonic sensors, commonly referred to as "parking sensors," as the vehicle drives down the road to scan, collect and transmit real-time parking occupancy information to other cars of the BMW Group.

INRIX Parking is the world's most comprehensive and accurate parking database with more than 60 million spaces in 310,000 locations spanning more than 15,000 cities in 88 countries. Addressing a key customer need, INRIX provides real-time parking space availability information for parking facilities and city streets. INRIX On-Street Parking service leverages machine learning to deliver ground-truth tested dynamic occupancy predictions in nearly 350 cities globally, covering more than 500,000 individual street segments.

INRIX is the global leader in connected car services and mobility analytics. Leveraging big data and the cloud, INRIX delivers comprehensive services and innovative solutions to help move people, cities and businesses forward.

