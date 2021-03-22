INROADS and Jack & Jill of America Partner To Advance Student Opportunities For Career Success

"Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is excited to partner with INROADS. This partnership will allow us to provide early intervention and support for students to nurture their talent and provide access to career immersion, mentorship and goal planning that will advance their skills and improve educational outcomes," says Kornisha Brown, President, Jack and Jill.

The virtual event will include Forest T. Harper Jr., INROADS President & CEO, and Kornisha McGill Brown, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. National President. Event attendees will also hear from student emcee Caleb Gross as he shares his story as an INROADS College Links Newark Scholar and a Senior Teen in the Bergen-Passaic Chapter of Jack and Jill. The virtual signing will be on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. EST via Zoom. RSVP to attend at bit.ly/INROADS-JACKANDJILL .

"We are truly excited about the opportunity to introduce College Links and other programs to more families through this partnership," says Forest T. Harper Jr., President and CEO, INROADS, Inc. "Jack and Jill's commitment to INROADS will allow us to serve hundreds more talented students across the country to help place them on a path to success in college and in the workforce."

Founded in 1970, INROADS has earned a reputation for providing sustainable corporate solutions for underrepresented and talented youth. Their programs have propelled the careers of Black corporate leaders and influential start-up founders. In 2010, INROADS College Links was established to give high school students early exposure to skills and leadership development training. INROADS College Links operates in Newark, Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Oakland, Dallas, Orlando and Washington, D.C. INROADS College Links is in the process of expanding to 25 markets in the next three years.

About Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

With 252 chapters nationwide, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. represents more than 40,000 family members and is the largest African American family organization. Jack and Jill is an organization of African American Mothers committed to stimulating the growth and development of their children by executing programs under their programmatic thrusts of education, health, cultural, civic and social while also emphasizing leadership development and financial wellness. Jack and Jill serves as a medium of contact for children through its service projects, advocacy, and its community and charitable giving. Jack and Jill of America Foundation is its charitable arm dedicated to transforming African American communities, one child at a time. The foundation addresses issues affecting African American children and families by investing in programs and services that create a strong foundation for children to thrive long term. For more information, visit jackandjillinc.org .

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. It is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has prepared more than 154,000 diverse leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves 800-1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

